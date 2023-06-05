Prep softball: Atchley leads Weaver back to regionals in standout season

As common as it is to hear rowdy dugouts at softball games, only at Weaver High School will you find players cheering with 25 stuffed ducks in a fence.
While Weaver coach Gary Atchley took pride in his players on the job they did of creating a culture of positivity and rowdiness, he was also able to help the Bearcats find success on the field.
“I’ve put a lot of hard work into this and coached a lot of really great athletes at Weaver High School,” Atchley said.
After helping lead Weaver’s softball team to its second regional appearance in program history and first since 2017, Atchley has been named The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County softball coach of the year.
“The culture at Weaver that we changed, I think it’s the way we practiced,” Atchley said. “I think it’s our assistant coach Andy Fulmer. I think the winning through wrestling, I think football got better, I think the sports me and Coach Fulmer coached helped softball.”
Atchely said that along with the accomplishment of making it to the East Regional, he also felt great pride in being able to accomplish the goals that the team set at the beginning of the year.
“Our goal was to get out of area and try and make it back to regionals,” Atchley said. “That was our goal from the beginning of the year, and all the hard practicing we did.”
Added Atchley: “When you set goals and finally get them, I don’t know if there’s a much better feeling than that.”
As the team navigated through a standout season, Atchley said that his players had plenty of fun along the way.
One of the memories created this season was the team’s stuffed ducks sported in the dugout, which were won out of a claw machine at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford.
The team stuck the ducks in the fence for the last three weeks of the season and carried the ducks to the area tournament at Piedmont High School.
He said that a large part of the team’s success is the fun they have in and out of practice, with the fun culture of the group serving as a catalyst for success.
“I think a lot of that starts at practice,” Atchley said. “We have a really good time at practice. We work hard, but we have a really good time at practice.”
He said that Madison Atchley and Kinley Marvasty, Weaver’s pair of seniors, were part of the reason why Weaver’s culture in the dugout became so positive.
“They’ve been with me for the whole time,” Atchley said. “My daughter’s played first base since the ninth grade, and Kinley Marvasty I think has played for me since tenth grade. For them two to get the opportunity to go to regionals their senior year is a dream come true for them.”
Added Atchley: “The best thing I’ve ever done is got to coach my daughter in softball. The long nights being together and the ride homes in the car and just being on the bus with her, she probably saw me way more than she wanted to after so many games where she didn’t hit as good as she needed to, or she probably wish I didn’t go home with her, but it’s probably been one of the best things to ever happen in my life so far, coaching wise.”
As Atchley prepares to take over the softball program at Jacksonville, he said that he’s glad to remain in a county that is loaded with premiere softball talent.
“Softball in our county is second to none,” Atchley said. “We had a pretty decent run in the county tournament, and just to get that far in our county is huge. There’s a lot of really good players and really good coaches.”