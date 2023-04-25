Prep softball: As it should be, a senior wins it for Pleasant Valley on Raiders' senior night

PLEASANT VALLEY — There are not many better ways Pleasant Valley could have celebrated senior night than a 13-11 walk-off win over Glencoe in eight innings.
“This senior group, they’re a special group,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “They’ve pulled together this season. We’ve played a very tough schedule. I think the only games that we’ve played 2A or below have been the games we’ve had to play.
"Everything we’ve played is bigger. Naturally, you’re going to go through tough stretches when you’re facing bigger schools, and this bunch has just kind of kept their head up.
“They understand what we’re shooting for and that's the state tournament and a blue map. To do that, we just try to elevate our play.”
To make the victory even sweeter, senior Emma Harvey hit the game-ending double in the bottom of the eighth to break an 11-11 tie.
“It’s amazing, honestly,” Harvey said. “I was really scared going into the at-bat because I had already been pulled out of the game. I was really nervous, and I had two strikes on me. As soon as I hit it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is happening.’”
Earlier in the game, Harvey was taken out by Bryant but was re-entered later, which is legal in softball.
“I was over there and I had subbed out Emma. In that moment, I just, I don’t know,” Bryant said. “It was like the Lord spoke to me, he said, ‘Hey, put Emma in.’ It was just an opportune time to give her a chance to be that hero on senior night.
“Her being a senior, that was just a special moment for her, and for all of us because we love Emma. A great teammate, she’s just a very humble player, and to see something good like that happen to her, we’re all so happy for her.”
Harvey went 1-for-2 on the night including the game-winning double. Senior Macey Roper went 3-for-4 with a three-run inside the park home run, an RBI single, and a walk as the leadoff batter for the Raiders.
Junior Madyson Cromer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single, and an intentional walk. Seventh-grader Alexa Cranmer went 2-for-4 with a single to center field, an infield single to short, and a bunt into a fielder’s choice.
The game started out all Glencoe as the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the top of the first. The inning was highlighted by Hailey Hanners’ three-run home run over right field. Cromer knocked her RBI single to left in the home half of the first to get the Raiders within three.
The Glencoe bats stayed hot in the top of the second as the Yellow Jackets added four more runs to increase their lead to 8-1. Abi Bunt knocked in the first run on a sacrifice grounder to shortstop, Cayse Willett drove in two runs with a double to center, and Hanners got another RBI with a single to left.
Cromer hit her solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to inch closer into the Yellow Jackets lead making it an 8-2 ballgame. Glencoe scored another run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 9-2.
Pleasant Valley had a huge inning in the bottom of the fourth to get right back in the game. The Raiders scored four runs in the inning to cut the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 9-6. The momentum shift came on Roper’s inside the park homer that scored three runs with one out. Gracee Ward hit an RBI double to center to cap off the inning.
After Glencoe failed to score in the top of the fifth, Pleasant Valley added three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game 9-9. Roper hit an RBI single to center, Rebekah Gannaway hit a grounder to short that scored a run, and Lily Henry hit an RBI single to center in the inning.
Emma Croy hit a solo homer over the left field fence in the top of the sixth to grant the Yellow Jackets a 10-9 lead late in the game.
The Raiders would not go away, though, as they tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the sixth when Jordan Cheatwood hit a ground ball to the pitcher and was thrown out at first. The play resulted in a Glencoe error that was enough to score one run.
“Extremely resilient. We’ve had several games that have been like this this year,” Harvey said. “We just never give up. Right when you think, ‘Oh, there’s no way that we’re going to win,’ we end up coming back. It’s amazing, this team is truly the best team I’ve ever played for. I love everybody on this team.”
A scoreless seventh inning by both squads sent the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Summer Crump hit an RBI single to right center to crack the tie and make it a 11-10 lead for Glencoe.
Harvey saved the day in the bottom of the eighth with two outs when she hit a double into left that scored two Raiders.
“I’m very honored to have a coach that thinks that highly of me,” Harvey said. “Coach Bryant has always put trust into every one of his players ever since I was young, that’s how he’s been. To know that I’m also one of those players that he can put his trust in, it means a lot to me.”