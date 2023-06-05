Prep softball: Arnold does it all for White Plains in standout season

After slugging 24 homers, serving as an ace pitcher, and helping White Plains win area and regional championships, sophomore Leighton Arnold is The Anniston Star's Calhoun County Class 4A-6A softball player of the year.
“I just want to thank everybody that’s given me the opportunity to be in this position,” Arnold said. “I just want to thank God first, and then thank my parents for just giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love.
“I want to thank my coaches, Coach (Tiffany) Williams and Coach (Alexis) Muncher, for giving me the opportunity to be able to do the things I love, pitch on the mound, hit.”
Arnold led the state in home runs hit this season with 24. Arnold also had 55 RBIs on 51 hits to help lead the Wildcats to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
“I feel like home runs to me are just accidents,” she said. “I feel like I was just getting contact on the ball in the right spots.”
Arnold helped the Wildcats to a 31-16 overall record. White Plains won the Class 4A, Area 10 crown and the 4A East Regional championship.
“Honestly, I think it was just the environment this year,” Arnold said. “It’s one that we’ve never had before, and it’s just we had such a hard year this year. We had three injuries. I feel like I needed to step up in my positions and I feel like I just needed to be a leader.”
The successful year was not without its fair share of challenges, however. Senior Kristen Rhodes, junior Braeton Moran and junior Cooper Martin all had their seasons cut short because of injury.
The Wildcats have plenty of talent returning, including Arnold. She expects next season for her team to build on this year’s success and accomplish more.
“I think next year will be a very exciting year,” Arnold said. “Having two people that are returning back from injury, that’s a lot. I know losing Hallie (Williams) and Kristen is going to be a big thing, but I think that we’re going to do pretty good.
“I feel like we’ll make it back to state next year and have a better run.”