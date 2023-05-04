Prep softball: Alexandria rolls to area crown: 'Glad of the fight they showed this week'

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria clinched the Class 5A, Area 10 championship in dominating fashion. The Valley Cubs defeated the Lincoln Golden Bears 12-0 in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Both teams will head to regionals to continue their respective seasons.
“This team, they’re so young, and to be young and be able to win the area, is a big accomplishment,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “Anytime you win the area it’s an accomplishment, but this team being so young and losing so many seniors off that good team last year, I’m pleased with them.
“I’m glad of the fight they showed this week. We kind of had a rough patch the past couple of weeks, and they picked it up the last week and a half, so I’m proud of them.”
Alexandria used a huge bottom of the third where the Cubs scored 11 runs.
“We had not seen this kid (in the pitching circle),” Hess said. “We’d seen all their other pitchers, but I think they were just throwing just because they wanted to rest their other kid. They were already in the regional. They started timing her out and making the adjustments we need to make.”
Pressley Slayton got the start on the mound for the Valley Cubs. She pitched a complete game, struck out three, did not give up a walk, and only allowed three hits. Slayton also had a good game batting. She went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk, and an RBI on a groundout.
“Obviously, I would have been able to do that without my team,” Slayton said. “They had my back the whole way, I mean great plays, great catches, stuff that I couldn’t do by myself. Definitely, I get my ability from God always, but just coming out here thinking we’re going to play as a team was the whole reason we had a shutout.”
Plenty of other Valley Cubs had good nights batting as well. Jill Cockrell went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk. Lauren Weber went 1-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run. Christian Hess batted 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and reached on a fielder’s choice.
Lincoln’s Aubrey Machen got the game started in the top of the first on one of the three hits the Golden Bears accumulated. Machen singled to left then made it to second on an error in left by the Valley Cubs. Machen moved to third after a Cameron Pruitt sacrifice bunt but was left stranded.
Cockrell got the offense going in the bottom of the first for Alexandria with a leadoff single to center. She moved to second on a wild pitch, then advanced to third on a ground out to third by Clancy Bright. Slaton grounded out to short, but the play was enough to score Cockrell from third to give the Valley Cubs a 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second by both teams, and a scoreless top of the third by Lincoln, Alexandria’s offense arrived. Cockrell started the inning with a walk and then stole second. She scored when Bright hit a grounder to third that resulted in a Lincoln error.
Bright advanced to third on a wild pitch before Slaton scored her on a single to center. Slaton moved to second on another Lincoln error then was given a courtesy runner by Cali Hess as she was pitching. Christian Hess scored Cali on a triple to center with no outs.
Allyssa Hunt hit a grounder to third that resulted in another run scoring and Hunt being safe on first. Charlee Parris was hit by a pitch before Brenlee Sparks ripped an RBI double to center. Parris was gunned down at home for the first out of the inning.
Weber then hit her inside the park home run to center that scored two-runs.
“I hit it straight to center field and just saw Coach Hess saying, ‘Go, go, go, go,’ so I ran my little heart out and got it,” Weber said. “I’m very proud. I feel very accomplished to get the area championship.
“I’m kind of sad it’s my last home game, but I’m proud of our team and I’m glad we made it this way.”
Later in the inning, Parris hit a two-out single to center that scored two more runs. The inning ended after Sparks grounded out to short with runners on first and second.