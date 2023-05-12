Prep softball: After early loss, Piedmont bounces back to clinch state tourney berth

Piedmont has clinched a state tournament berth, and the Bulldogs can thank Savannah Smith for a masterful job in the pitching circle.
Smith pitched a four-hitter as she worked all seven innings in a 2-0 win Thursday over Glencoe in the Class 3A East Regional in Albertville.
Piedmont fell 4-0 to Plainview earlier in the day, sending the Bulldogs to the consolation bracket finals against Glencoe with a 3A state tourney berth on the line. The winner advanced to next week's state tournament in Oxford, while the loser saw its season end.
AHSAA State Championship Tournament Ticket 🎟️ Punched 👊! Go Dogs! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/QCa3DbaeeP— PiedmontSoftball (@PHS_Softba11) May 11, 2023
Smith scattered four singles and a walk. She struck out six.
Offensively, Piedmont got all the runs it needed in the first two innings. The Bulldogs scored once each in the first and second innings, and they rode Smith's arm and their errorless defense the rest of the way.
Cayla Brothers had the big bat for Piedmont, as she wetn 2-for-3 with a triple and a run. Sarah Goss was 1-for-3 with a single, a stolen base and a run.
Armoni Perry went 2-for-3 and stole a base. Jaycee Glover drove in a run.