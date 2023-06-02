Prep soccer: Williamson lands player of the year, 'it’s the exact way you want to go out'

After a stellar season for the Donoho boys soccer team, senior forward Drew Williamson is The Anniston Star's Calhoun County boys' soccer player of the year.
“It’s the exact way you want to go out,” Williamson said. “Obviously, we didn’t finish as good as where we wanted to and we all know that, but to get player of the year and to know that other coaches recognize you is pretty cool.
“Especially being a senior, I’ve played soccer for I don’t even how long, but to go out like that is a very good feeling.”
Williamson tallied 22 goals and 11 assists. He was also team captain of the Falcons in 2023. He helped lead Donoho to a 10-5-1 record, including 6-3 in Class 1A-3A, Area 6.
The record in area play was good enough for second and helped Donoho make the playoffs where they fell to Westminster School at Oak Mountain.
“I think, honestly, my coaches put me in the right position to be able to create my own offense but also being in a position to set up my teammates to score,” Williamson said. “I’m used to playing a lot of striker, but this year I kind of moved back into the midfield role a little bit, and I actually really enjoyed it because I was able to set up my teammates a lot.”
Williamson not only had a great senior year, he had a tremendous career during his time with the Falcons. Williamson ended his career with 117 goals.
“Deep down, I never talked about it, but I always wanted to hit 100 goals, which is pretty cool that I hit it on my senior year," Williamson said. "I have played soccer so much growing up, I played at Vestavia Hills, and that’s what really prepared me for the level of high school soccer.”
Williamson’s high school career began early as he played on varsity as a seventh- and eighth-grader. He said that the experience of playing on varsity at such a young age helped prepare him for the competition later in his career.
“I was on varsity starting at a young age,” Williamson said. “I got to really see, I’d go out there seventh, eighth grade, I’d be very very nervous. That kind of gave me a little experience to go out there in my 10th-, 11th-, and 12th-grade years to play well.”
Being team captain was another honor for Williamson and he said he enjoyed the leadership role during his final year of high school soccer.
“I felt everybody trust in me and of course the other captains to lead the team,” he said. “Make sure everybody was doing what they’re supposed to be doing, if someone wasn’t in the right spot or wasn’t taking things seriously we would let them know about it. I feel like you have to do that in order for your team to be successful.
“I felt like all the guys respected me, and they trusted me.”