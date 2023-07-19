Prep soccer: Turley helps lead North soccer squad to all-star victory

Erin Turley represented Calhoun County well as the Donoho soccer star helped lead the North girls’ soccer team to a 3-2 victory over the South on Wednesday in the in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.
With the win, the North now lead the South in the all-time series with an 18-3-1 all-time record.
The rising senior gave the South plenty of pressure as she was one of five players in the contest that had at least three shots.
Turley’s three shots contributed to the North team’s 21, as the outshot the South 21-18 in the win. She also stayed busy in the corners, taking three of the North’s five corner kicks in the contest.
After Spain Park midfielder and Lipscomb commit Tatum Ahlemeyer scored the first goal of the contest for the North, Oak Mountain’s Avery Smith and Albertville’s Nahomi Mendoza gave the North its second and third goals, respectively.
Saint James forward Katherine Brightwell scored both goals for the South.
“It was a really unique experience, especially since most of those girls I've played club with in the past or I play with them now,” Turley said. “It was a lot easier for us to play together than it might have been for the South team because I don't think as many of them have grown up playing together.”
Along with Ahlemeyer and Smith, said that she was excited to reunite with players she knew from across the state, also including Vestavia Hills midfielder Teagan McGrew and Briarwood Christian center back and Columbus State commit Erin Gilbert.
She also said that securing the win with her friends from across north Alabama was the best part of her all-star experience.
“It was nice to get together with everybody and catch up,” Turley said.