Prep soccer: Turley battles through injuries to provide standout season for Donoho

Despite not playing every game this season 100% healthy, there was no questioning Erin Turley’s effort on the soccer field this season.
The junior forward totaled 27 goals and 19 assists for Donoho, all while battling a quad injury for part of the season.
“We had a team identity this year that we established in the beginning,” Turley said. “It was like, ‘give your absolute best all the time,’ and so I tried to show that on the field battling my injury. Hopefully those younger girls would learn something about teamwork and good characteristics of being a teammate, especially in our team.”
After Erin Turley’s standout season for the Falcons, she has been named The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County girls' soccer player of the year.
Turley said that with the departure of Donoho’s key leaders, many on the team embraced leadership positions and taught the lessons learned from Donoho’s talented group of soccer alumni.
“We’ve had a lot of good leaders in the past, and I thank a lot of them for helping me become such a good teammate,” Turley said. “People like Maggie Wakefield, she was really a key role on our team for a long time. Losing her was pretty hard, so a lot of people had to step up this year because we had a lot of young people on our team. A lot of us had to be leaders and help influence them in the right direction.”
Along with her statline from the season, Turley’s honor of Calhoun County player of the year is just one more to put on an already stacked resume.
She was named to the Class 1A-3A girls’ all-state soccer team, All-Class 1A-3A, Area 6 team and was selected to play for the North team in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star girls' soccer competition.
The forward said that as she battled through her injury, she knew that just a veteran presence on the field could make a difference.
“I just knew that no matter what, I was going to have to step up, play for my team and fight for them,” Turley said. “We did have a lot of younger players, so it was difficult playing teams full of loads of experienced players. That’s what happened to us in the playoffs, they had a lot of seniors. I would just say the difference this year was I was one of the oldest ones on the team and that made a pretty big difference.”
In what would be the team’s final game of the season against Westminster Christian, Turley said that adrenaline helped her focus on the field.
“That last game, the adrenaline definitely took over,” Turley said. “I was like, ‘if this is our last game, I’ve got to give it all I’ve got.’ I just really was not even thinking about the injury that much.”
The junior said that along with retaining a core group, the team will be adding two talented players who had to sit out this season because of transfer rules: Laralee Church and Anna Kate Wallace.
She also said that she has her mind set on continuing the reputation that she, and many others, created at Donoho.
“Next year is our last season, so we’re just trying to make a good impact and make sure the program does stay with a high reputation,” Turley said. “We’ve, over the years, built Donoho soccer up to have a pretty high standard.”