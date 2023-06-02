Prep soccer: Jacksonville's Darby earns coach of the year honors, 'it's a team honor'

JACKSONVILLE — Despite playing this season without a home field, Jacksonville High School’s girls’ soccer team proved to be a force on whatever field it played on.
Led by coach Kim Darby, the Golden Eagles finished with an 11-4-1 overall record and won the Class 4A, Area 5 championship after going a perfect 4-0 in area play. The team also made it to the second round of the Class 4A state soccer tournament.
After leading Jacksonville through a strong season, Darby is The Anniston Star's Calhoun County girls’ soccer coach of the year.
“I think it’s a testament to the team, it’s a team honor in my mind.” Darby said. “ There’s a lot of good coaches in Calhoun County and a lot of good teams, so it’s quite an honor.”
The Golden Eagles’ defense was among the strongest in the area this season, anchored by goalkeeper Alexis Johnson and defenders Emma Easterling and Vilma Rios.
Jacksonville allowed just 12 goals in 15 games and shut out opponents in two-thirds of its games played.
Easterling and Rios were both named to the Calhoun County all-tournament team after their strong play in the tournament, while Johnson recorded multiple games this season with over 20 saves.
All three players were named to The Anniston Star’s all-county girls’ soccer team.
“Our defense was extremely strong this year,” Darby said. “With Emma and Vilma, we had quite a pair in the center there.”
Along with the team’s strong defense were a pair of freshman forwards, Joeh Kim and Willa Kate Walker. Walker scored a team-high 13 goals this season, while Kim totaled 12 goals and 9 assists, putting her ninth in points in AHSAA Class 4A with 33.
With the number of younger players on the roster, Darby said that figuring out the best place to put each player brought challenges at the beginning of the season.
“You have a group of girls and you figure out where they can play to make a cohesive, positive team where they can all help each other grow better and perform as a unit,” Darby said.
As the Golden Eagles look to return a core group of players next season, Darby said that one of the most memorable parts of her successful coaching season was watching the players from this year bond with each other.
“The best part of the season was when the team started to click,” Darby said. “The team started playing well together and everybody was having fun.”