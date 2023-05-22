 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Glencoe's Cornutt named to North-South boys' soccer team

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The AHSAA announced on Monday that Glencoe's Aiden Cornutt was selected to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star boys' soccer competition.

Cornutt, a forward, will play on the North team in the competition.

Two teams with 18 members apiece were selected, with the team comprised of 2024 rising seniors, according to a release from the AHSAA. The squad was announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Monday.

The North-South teams will play at Montgomery's Emory Folmar Stadium on Wednesday, July 19 as part of the All-Star Week hosted by the AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA. The week runs from July 17 to 22.

The North boys' lead the all-time series over the South team 14-4-1.

