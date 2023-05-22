 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Donoho's Turley named to North-South girls' soccer squad

Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.

After a strong season that saw her score her 100th career goal, Donoho's Erin Turley was announced on Monday as one of the athletes that will participate the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star girls' soccer competition.

Turley, who now boasts 110 goals and 93 assists for her career, totaled 27 goals 19 assists, including six game-winning goals, this season for the Falcons.

Two teams with 18 members apiece were selected, with the team comprised of 2024 rising seniors, according to a release from the AHSAA. The squad was announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Monday.

The North-South teams will play at Montgomery's Emory Folmar Stadium on Wednesday, July 19 as part of the All-Star Week hosted by the AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA. The week runs from July 17 to 22.

The North girls' team leads the series over the South 17-3-1.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.