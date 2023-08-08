Prep soccer: Donoho's Turley commits to play at UAH

During Erin Turley’s recruiting process, she hoped to find a soccer program that felt like family.
After about a two-hour drive North for a visit, she’s confident she made the right decision.
Turley announced her commitment to play college soccer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, which plays in the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference.
“They told us soccer is important,” Turley said. “But, they also will help us be better as people and you know, focus on our education, and just make sure that those things come first before being a soccer player.”
Turley said that she also picked up offers from Movtevallo and Lee University, but was offered at UAH after a visit she took with her dad. When she took her mom on her second visit, she said she knew that’s where she was meant to be.
“That's when I decided I want to commit there, just because the city has so much to do,” Turley said. “It's growing a lot and I think that I'll be able to get a really good education there, and that's what matters.”
Turley racked up 27 goals and 19 assists during her junior year at Donoho, with the forward now headed into her senior year with 110 career goals and 93 career assists.
Turley was also awarded numerous honors for her standout season, including The Anniston Star’s girls’ soccer player of the year, a Class 1A-3A all-state girls' soccer team honor and an invitation to the AHSAA North-South all-star soccer competition.
“A lot of the coaches I've had at Donoho played a big role in preparing me for that,” Turley said. “Especially Jay Jenkins, Matthew Wright, and Vinny Yslava. They were all just pushing me to be my best all the time.”
She said that another reason she picked UAH is because of the family aspect the team shares, which is similar to what her and her teammates at Donoho have.
“Our team has always been so close,” Turley said. “I got to meet a lot of the players at Huntsville and I think that'll be another good thing there as well. That's important to me, to have good team chemistry.
“I know one of the players pretty well, because I played club with her, her name is Jayla. I'm excited to reconnect with her because we played really well together.”
Along with an impressive reputation at Donoho, Turley said that her talent with her club team also helped her land the offer at UAH.
Turley said that one of the coaches she knew from the Birmingham United Soccer Association played with UAH coach James Ballamy and helped her get connected with the program.
“That's how they got the connection to me, because the coach told him that I was a good player,” Turley said. “We went up and met him and his assistant coach was friends with one of my other coaches’ wives. They went to school together so they told us all about the program and how he had a lot of goals for UAH to place higher in the conference that they had been in. He thought that it would be a good addition to the team for that.”
Turley said that she’s determined to see the field plenty in her freshman season and is going there to immediately “be an impact.”
“What I really focus on is getting to play all four years,” Turley said. “I don't want to sit the bench freshman year or anything, I want to get the whole experience, so that was a big factor in deciding, too.”