Prep soccer: Cotton leads White Plains to strong fifth season

WHITE PLAINS — After leading White Plains boys to the quarterfinals, Chase Cotton is The Anniston Star’s boys soccer coach of the year.
“Means a lot to me,” Cotton said. “It’s a big honor. This is our fifth year having a team, and it’s been a work in progress getting to where we are now. The boys have had a good bit of success the past few years winning a couple of area championships, going to the playoffs for three years.
“It’s been a tremendous amount of work. It’s gratifying in one way to receive an honor like this, but I also know I wouldn’t be anywhere without the players I’ve had come in and who’ve worked really hard for me.”
The Wildcats boys squad finished the season 11-5, including 6-1 in Class 4A, Area 10 play. Their record in the area was good enough to claim the area title.
They also made it to the state quarterfinals where they fell to eventual state runner-up Westbrook Christian 2-1.
“Our guys that have been around a long time," Cotton said. "They just have a high expectation of everybody around them. It’s expected to perform at a high level and to win games and to be competitive every year. We set a goal to begin with, we wanted to start making the playoffs.
“Then it turned into, 'Hey, let’s win area every year,' or be competing for area and go into the playoffs. Now, I feel like we’ve gotten to a place where especially moving into next year where just making it to the playoffs, that’s not good enough for the guys anymore.”
Cotton credits the players he has had throughout the years to help him achieve the honor of coach of the year.
“They’ve helped me learn along the way,” he said. “I’ve just been surrounded by a bunch of great students, a bunch of great athletes who worked hard to make me look good, so I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
Cotton also led the girls team to the playoffs in the first season that White Plains has had a girls soccer program. The Wildcats finished the year 4-9 , including 4-2 in Area 10, placing them second behind Jacksonville.
The girls squad fell to state semifinalist Westbrook Christian in the first round of the playoffs, but Cotton liked what he saw from the girls in their inaugural season.
“The girls had success, too, this year,” Cotton said. “They made the playoffs in their first season. The girls worked extremely hard. They showed up, they wanted to learn everyday, they wanted to get better, they played really hard. Got a great group of girls to really build a girls program around now.”