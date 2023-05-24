 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Class 1A-3A, Area 6 all-area soccer teams announced by coaches

Calhoun co soccer bc070.jpg

Saks' Heidy Campos and Donoho's Zoe Cristopher were both named to the Class 1A-3A, Area 6 all-area girls' soccer team.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

On Wednesday afternoon, coaches of soccer teams in Class 1A-3A, Area 6 announced this seasons' boys and girls all-area teams.

The teams, which were decided by coaches, feature the area's top athletes. There were 18 players selected for the boys' team and 22 were selected for the girls' team.

BOYS:

COLLINSVILLE:

Jesus Francisco, senior, midfielder

Marcos Ramirez, senior, defender

Ferando Padilla, senior, defender

Jinen Shukal, sophomore, keeper

Aaron Herrera, sophomore, midfielder

Kevin Coronado, sophomore, midfielder

DONOHO:

Drew Williamson, senior, forward

Sam Johnson, junior, forward

Trey Alexander, junior, defender,

Logan Melton, senior, midfield

GLENCOE:

Aiden Cornutt, junior, center forward

Ian McClantoc, junior, center back

Robert Edgar, junior, goalie

HOKES BLUFF:

Chashus Hanna: sophomore, center midfielder

Brayden Fox: sophomore, center fullback

Ethan Patterson, sophomore, striker

WEAVER:

Jalen Barnwell, senior

Jacob Wrobel, freshman

GIRLS:

COLLINSVILLE:

Leslie Corona, junior, midfielder

Catalina Agustin, junior, keeper

Melanie Cantor, ninth grade, midfielder

María Hernández, junior, defender

Nayeli Mata, sophomore, midfielder

Priscilla Silva, senior, defender

DONOHO:

Erin Turley, junior, forward

Sam Wakefiield, sophomore, midfielder

Zoe Christopher, junior, forward

Catherine Parks: junior, defender

GLENCOE:

Ellie Ginn: senior, center back

Katilyn Ponder, senior, outside back

Kali Kueny, Senior, forward

SAKS:

Layla Garcia, eighth grade, midfielder

Heidy Campos, sophomore, defender

Abigail Ramirez, senior, keeper

HOKES BLUFF:

Preslee Blackwell, senior, center midfielder

Anna Lee, sophomore, keeper

WEAVER:

Ximena Chavez, senior, defender

Trinity Carter. Senior, midfielder

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Anna Daniel, eighth grade, forward

Lily Weathers, sophomore, midfielder

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.