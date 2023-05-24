Prep soccer: Class 1A-3A, Area 6 all-area soccer teams announced by coaches

On Wednesday afternoon, coaches of soccer teams in Class 1A-3A, Area 6 announced this seasons' boys and girls all-area teams.
The teams, which were decided by coaches, feature the area's top athletes. There were 18 players selected for the boys' team and 22 were selected for the girls' team.
BOYS:
COLLINSVILLE:
Jesus Francisco, senior, midfielder
Marcos Ramirez, senior, defender
Ferando Padilla, senior, defender
Jinen Shukal, sophomore, keeper
Aaron Herrera, sophomore, midfielder
Kevin Coronado, sophomore, midfielder
DONOHO:
Drew Williamson, senior, forward
Sam Johnson, junior, forward
Trey Alexander, junior, defender,
Logan Melton, senior, midfield
GLENCOE:
Aiden Cornutt, junior, center forward
Ian McClantoc, junior, center back
Robert Edgar, junior, goalie
HOKES BLUFF:
Chashus Hanna: sophomore, center midfielder
Brayden Fox: sophomore, center fullback
Ethan Patterson, sophomore, striker
WEAVER:
Jalen Barnwell, senior
Jacob Wrobel, freshman
GIRLS:
COLLINSVILLE:
Leslie Corona, junior, midfielder
Catalina Agustin, junior, keeper
Melanie Cantor, ninth grade, midfielder
María Hernández, junior, defender
Nayeli Mata, sophomore, midfielder
Priscilla Silva, senior, defender
DONOHO:
Erin Turley, junior, forward
Sam Wakefiield, sophomore, midfielder
Zoe Christopher, junior, forward
Catherine Parks: junior, defender
GLENCOE:
Ellie Ginn: senior, center back
Katilyn Ponder, senior, outside back
Kali Kueny, Senior, forward
SAKS:
Layla Garcia, eighth grade, midfielder
Heidy Campos, sophomore, defender
Abigail Ramirez, senior, keeper
HOKES BLUFF:
Preslee Blackwell, senior, center midfielder
Anna Lee, sophomore, keeper
WEAVER:
Ximena Chavez, senior, defender
Trinity Carter. Senior, midfielder
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Anna Daniel, eighth grade, forward
Lily Weathers, sophomore, midfielder