Prep football: Year two of the Chris Findley era at Ohatchee should see some steps forward

OHATCHEE — The Ohatchee Indians were a young team in 2022, but first-year head coach Chris Findley still managed to lead them to the Class 3A playoffs.
Now, entering his second full season at the helm, Findley is liking what he has seen from a core group of returnees.
“We hope to improve,” Findley said. “Last year was, I won’t say disappointing, but we started off in a disappointing way. We were able to rally and able to make the playoffs, and I was proud of how we finished last year. We want to take some of those lessons, and apply them to this year and see if we can get out of the gates a little better.”
Last season, the Indians brought home a 3-8 record, including 3-4 record in 3A, Region 6. Ohatchee advanced to the playoffs, where the Indians fell to Gordo.
The team was sophomore heavy, but now with a year under their belts, Findley and his players are excited to see the improvements for the 2023 season. Ohatchee starts the regular season with a home matchup against Calhoun County rival Saks.
“Physically, they look different than they looked last year,” Findley said. “Jake Roberson, our quarterback, he’s probably put on 25 to 30 pounds. Nate Jones, our running back from last year, he’s put on 25 to 30 pounds. Jesse Baswell, one of our lone seniors, has put on about that much. Our guys have physically gotten in the weight room, developed, they look a whole lot better this year. That’s the first thing you notice.
“Out here, some are starting to become leaders. That junior group is starting to become leaders along with the few seniors we have. Mentally, physically, they’re a lot further along than they were last year.”
Ohatchee only has three seniors in the 2023 season. They return 16 juniors, including many key contributors that Findley has been impressed with this offseason. Findley said there are a bunch of guys that he has been happy with this spring and summer.
Tristin Kiker has looked “really good for us,” according to Findley. Jake Roberson has become a leader through and through for the Indians, Findley said. Findley said Roberson has looked good physically and constantly stays after practice to put in some extra work.
Roberson is a 6-foot-5 junior that definitely looks the part behind center.
“Feels good to come out here and play quarterback,” Roberson said. “We’ve got a big class of juniors. They’re all my friends, so it’s pretty easy to step into a leadership role like that. I think everybody played at least more than a game all season last year, so we should be comfortable and able to do our thing.”
Gus Hunter, a freshman, likely will start on both offense and defense after earning a position there. Findley said Hunter has completely earned the spot. Quinn Nunnelly, a sophomore, has impressed Findley as well with his work ethic. Nate Jones and Ayden McNair have both stepped up as well.
Jesse Baswell and Will Folsom are two seniors for the Indians that will play on both offense and defense and help them succeed. Findley said those two have also played some quarterback and still could if the team needs it. He applauded Folsom and Baswell for taking other positions to help the squad.
The Indians are ready for the 2023 season. Findley and his team are preparing day-in and day-out to reach their goals for the year.
“Super excited, super excited,” Findley said. “It’s part of the grind, it is what it is. You love the offseason, you love the preseason, postseason, you just love every part of it. It’s exciting.”