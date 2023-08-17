Prep football: Valley Cubs lack experience but aren't short on talent

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
ALEXANDRIA — When Cherokee County called about a game with Alexandria in 2023, the Warriors had the first week of the season open and were willing to commit to a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. They wanted a home game this year.
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn wanted a 10th game and wanted to have the final week of the regular season as an open date. Playing at Cherokee County on Aug. 25 fit each of Ginn’s requirements and he already had five home games so he agreed. The decision relieved some pressure on scheduling for the 2024 and 2025 seasons but it created some additional pressure for 2023.
Ginn will now send a largely inexperienced team against Class 4A 2022 runner-up Cherokee County, highly regarded Jacksonville and 5A scoring machine Moody on consecutive Fridays to open the 2023 campaign. The Moody game is the Region 6 opener for the Valley Cubs.
“When you think about that, you go, ‘Are we going to have our whole season decided on those three or are we going to see where we’re at and know that if we win a couple of them or lose all three of them the season’s not over or determined at that point?” Ginn said.
For Ginn, the obvious answer is two non-region games and one region game don’t determine the season. He just has to be certain his players understand that, too.
The 2023 Valley Cubs aren’t short on talent or potential but they are lacking in experience. On offense, quarterback Ty Barker, back Ty Brown, tight end DaMarkus Williams, guard Ryan Brown and tackle Luke Curvin are returning starters. Ryan Brown started as a freshman last year. Curvin started at center in 2022 but moves to tackle this year.
Experienced players are slightly harder to find on defense. Williams started at an end last year. Ty Brown started at a linebacker position. Barker was a starting cornerback in 2022 but will start at safety this season. Kaden Deline returns to start again at defensive tackle.
“We’re going to have to mature so fast, so quickly,” Ginn said.
Joining Ryan Brown and Curvin on the offensive line will be Caleb Folsom at center, Brett Jones at guard with Dean Boxley or Gavin Sweet at a tackle opposite Curvin. Gaige Kelley will be the main backup at guard.
Place-kicker Cleat Forrest is the starter at split end at the moment. Ginn would prefer not to play Forrest on offense so he is not running a deep pass route one play before attempting a long field goal but no other candidate at split end has emerged.
Tyler Williams appears set at fullback with Deline as his backup. Elijah Hunter is ahead at halfback with Trace Karnes in reserve. Ty Brown can fill the role of wingback and slot receiver. Brodie Slaton is also a slot receiver.
The interior linemen on defense will come from Deline, Tyler Williams, Boxley and Hunter Johnson. Ginn said Trez Turner will be especially effective at nose tackle in short-yardage situations.
Joining DaMarkus Williams as a defensive end will be Cooper Bridges.
The linebacker corps includes Ryan Brown or Kelley in the middle, Slaton or Jeremiah Heathcock on the strong side and Folsom or Aiden Christopher on the weak side.
Headed by Forrest, the Cubs have an abundance of options at cornerback. Included in the mix are Isaac Rodriguez, Quent Chatman, J.J. Beason, M.J. Morris and Garrett Haynes. Hunter appears to be the starter at strong safety with Karnes as the next option.
The rover, called “dog” in Alexandria’s terminology, will be Ty Brown.
Jackson Jennings, Jonah Key, Kasen Gardner, Evan White, Dakota Ball, Bridges, Karnes, Heathcock and Rodriguez are all likely to play on the kickoff coverage team.