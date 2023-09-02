 Skip to main content
Prep football: Updated high school scores from around the state

Anniston’s Jayden Lewis, left, and Andalusia’s J’Marion Burnette after Andalusia beat Anniston 39-0. Both players are Auburn commits.

 Jason Caldwell/Auburnundercover.com

High school football scores from Friday and Thursday night:

Class 7A

Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0

Austin 35, Decatur 3

Baker 33, Wetumpka 17

Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 0

Chelsea 38, Calera 24

Choctawhatchee (FL) 33, Fairhope 13

Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46

Dothan 42, Percy Julian 6

Enterprise 17, Auburn 16

Foley 37, Baldwin County 24

Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden City 27

IMG Academy at Thompson, canceled

Mary Montgomery 19, Charles Henderson 7

Oak Grove (GA) 28, Hoover 21

Opelika 36, Johnson-Abernathy-Graetz (JAG) 16

Spain Park 37, Briarwood Christian 6

Sparkman 65, Huffman 0

Tuscaloosa County 55, Bessemer City 33

Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0

Class 6A

Athens 35, Bob Jones 28

Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7

Center Point 22, Aliceville 14

Central-Tuscaloosa 38, Woodlawn 18

Chilton County 41, Jemison 21

Clay-Chalkville 17, Hueytown 3

Cullman 15, Jasper 13

Fort Payne 54, Etowah 27

Hartselle 35, Jackson-Olin 8

Helena 55, Buckhorn 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Pike Road 6

Lee-Huntsville 50, Madison County 26

Mae Jemison 33, Tanner 27

McAdory 28, Pinson Valley 17

Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28

Mountain Brook 18, James Clemens 13

Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0

Oxford 35, Huntsville 6

Parker 20, Ramsay 17

Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0

Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21

Saraland 54, Murphy 6

Shades Valley 42, Fairfield 19

Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 14, McGill-Toolen Catholic 6

Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0

Class 5A

Arab 28, Brewer 23

Beauregard 47, Central, Hayneville 0

Boaz 48, Albertville 7

Carroll 62, Dale County 30

Central, Clay County 30, Benjamin Russell 13

Douglas 48, DAR 17

Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23

Elmore County 62, Autaugaville 0

Fairview 35, Priceville 0

Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13

Gulf Shores 31, Cirronelle 0

Guntersville 40, Lawrence County 7

Headland 38, Abbeville 8

John Carroll Catholic 43, Marbury 0

Leeds 30, Pell City 23

Lincoln 40, Ashville 26

Moody 31, Sylacauga 17

Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20

Russellville 35, Deshler 13

Sardis 34, New Hope 14

Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15

Southside 37, Hokes Bluff 12

UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14

Valley 41, Lanett 14

Vigor 26, B.C. Rain 18

Wenonah 39, Midfield 0

Williamson 22, LeFlore 0

Class 4A

American Christian 33, Tuscaloosa Academy 20

Bayside Academy 38. Pike Liberal Arts 6

Bibb County 33, Gordo 21

B.T. Washington 44, Tallassee 0

Bullock County 20, LaFayette 14

Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35

Cherokee County 26, Piedmont 7

Chipley IFL) 34, Geneva 13

Cleburne County 20, Northside 16

Corner 48, St. Clair County 7

Dora 27, Oneonta 13

East Lawrence 20, Winston County 16

Escambia County 26, Northview (FL) 14

Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20

Hale County 44, Greensboro 0

Hanceville 29, West Point 15

Handley 55, Saint James 27

Jackson 35, Demopolis 7

Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 1

Knoxville Catholic (TN) 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 8

Montevallo 13, Shelby County 10

Montgomery Catholic 49, Alabama Christian 12

Oak Grove 22, White Plains 14

Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill Christian 22

Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14

St. Michael Catholic 49, Chickasaw 18

West Limestone 29, Clements 26 (2 OT)

West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0

Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14

Class 3A

Colbert County 49, Sheffield 28

Elkmont 64, Briindlee Mountain 0

Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6

Glencoe 24, Weaver 20

Houston Academy 55, Daleville 16

Lauderdale County 26, Rogers 13

Mars Hill Bible 49, Brooks 31

Madison Academy 49, Randolph 20

Mobile Christian 31, Robert Munroe 0

Monroe County 54, J.F. Shields 22

New Brockton 19, Opp 14

Oakman 20, Cordova 9

Ohatchee 26, Walter Wellborn 7

Providence Christian 21, Ashford 0

Randolph County 41, Woodland 0

Southside-Selma 22, Selma 8

Straughn 20, Pike County 19

Sumter Central 18, R.C. Hatch 12

Susan Moore 33, West End 6

Sylvania 49, Saks 14

Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13

Trinity Presbyterian 34, Montgomery Academy 7

Walton (FL) 45, Flomaton 21

Winfield 26, Haleyville 14

W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6

Class 2A

Barbour County 12, Calhoun 6

B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6

Central, Coosa 38, Talladega County Central 10

Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7

Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0

Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38

Dade County (GA) 55, North Sand Mountain 13

Falkville 49, Danville 12

Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26

Goshen 36, Zion Chapel 9

Greene County 13, Francis Marion 0

Hatton 26, Columbia 7

Highland Home 35, Ariton 7

Ider 46, Asbury 13

Isabella 34, Maplesville 14

J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29

Lamar County 42, Phil Campbell 6

Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20

Luverne 37, Geneva County 0

Pisgah 42, Lexington 27

Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0

Red Bay 54, Hamilton 27

St. Luke’s Episcopal 31, Marengo 0

Sulligent 22, Fayette County 14

Tharptown 22, Phillips 15

Thorsby 22, Prattville Christian 14

Vincent 29, Winterboro 0

Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6

Class 1A

Addison 50, Vina 0

Appalachian 35, Gaston 0

Berry 50, Curry 13

Brantley 19, Houston County 13

Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7

Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0

Coosa Christian 21, Spring Garden 6

Decatur Heritage 54, Carbon Hill 0

Elba 42, Kinston 7

Florala 48, Red Level 13

Georgiana 54, McKenzie 14

Hackleburg 24, Meek 8

Keith 48, Dallas County 20

Leroy 26, Clarke County 13

Loachapoka 14, Beulah 12

Lynn 54, Marion County 18

Millry 40, Linden 12

Pickens County 34, Brilliant 6

Ragland 13, Southeastern 6

South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

University Charter School 42, Fruitdale 0

Valley Head 56, Section 0

Victory Christian 24, Whitesburg Christian 6

Wadley 49, Ranburne 21