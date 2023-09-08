Prep football: This week's updated scores locally and state-wide

High school scores state-wide from Friday and Thursday action:
CLASS 7A
Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2 OT)
Baker 66, Davidson 28
Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7
Florence 28, Albertville 6
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7
Hoover 28, Spain Park 20
Huntsville 31, Grissom 0
Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7
Opelika 44, Percy Julian 8
Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9
Sparkman 21, Austin 18
Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3
CLASS 6A
Athens 44, Decatur 16
Benjamin Russell 56, Calera 7
Bessemer City 48, McAdory 21
Blount 28, Robertsdale 7
Briarwood Christian 28, Chilton County 10
Center Point 58, Huffman 0
Clay-Chalkville 46, Pell City 7
Fort Payne 61, Mae Jemison 13
Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
Helena 41, Homewood 17
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Northridge 3
Hueytown 56, Brookwood 0
Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21
Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21
Mountain Brook 28, Minor 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13
Parker 49, Jackson-Olin 6
Sidney Lanier 47, JAG 12
Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
Theodore 39, Murphy 7
CLASS 5A
Arab 21, Douglas 14
Brewer 21, Admore 19
Carroll 27, Rehobeth 14
Central, Clay County 44, Tallassee 7
Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6
Demopolis 40, Selma 0
Elmore County 35, Sylacauga 7
Eufaula 56, Headland 14
Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
Holtville 41, Shelby County 21
John Carroll Catholic 45, Fairfield 28
Moody 42, Alexandria 7
Ramsay 55, Jasper 6
Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7
Scottsboro 63, Boaz 38
Southside 29, Lincoln 8
UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6
Valley 21, Beauregard 14
Williamson 39, Elberta 12
West Point 33, Vinemont 28
CLASS 4A
American Christian 55, Holt 7
Andalusia 56, Dale County 6
Anniston 47, Munford 14
Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael Catholic 21 (OT)
Bibb County 34, West Blocton 13
Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0
Cleburne County 42, Talladega 13
Corner 53, Hamilton 6
Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
Dora 61, Curry 14
Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
Handley 32, Jacksonville 24
Montevallo 33, Hale County 21
Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 6
New Hope 56, DAR 6
Oak Grove 16, Northside 7
Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
Priceville 48, Madison County 21
Sipsey Valley 70, Dallas County 12
West Morgan 83, Brooks 53
CLASS 3A
Dadeville 26, Weaver 20
Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
Excel 28, Cottage Hill Christian 26
Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Geraldine 35, Plainview 3
Gordo 25, Winfield 18
Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21
Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
Oakman 21, Midfield 12
Opp 19, Northside Methodist 7
Pike County 28, Ashford 13
Providence Christian 38,New Brockton 14
Randolph County 38, Childersburg 28
Saint James 63, Prattville Christian 35
Straughn 46, Daleville 16
Sumter Central 26, Greensboro `4
Susan Moore 33, Danville 0
Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7
Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30
Trinity Presbyterian 43, Southside-Selma 26
CLASS 2A
Ariton 44, Geneva County 6
B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0
Clarke County 46, Washington County 19
Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14
Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 35, Samson 0
Highland Home 42, Goshen 21
Ider 28, Whitesburg Christian 21
J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19
Lamar County 40, Greene County 0
Lanett 41, Horseshoe Bend 13
Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
Luverne 42, Barbour County 0
Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7
Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19
Reeltown 41, LaFayette 6
Southeastern 46, Gaston 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 36, Chickasaw 34
Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Aliceville 23
Vincent 57, Central Coosa 0
Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14
Winston County 62, Carbon Hill 28
CLASS 1A
Addison 54, Cherokee 6
Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19
Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7
Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0
Decatur Heritage 34, Vally Head 12
Elba 49, Houston County 14
Leroy 41, McIntosh 0
Linden 44, Keith 12
Loachapoka 54, Verbena 24
Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6
Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16
Meek 62, Waterloo 14
Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12
Pickens County 56, Sumiton Christian 0
Ragland 66, Donoho 0
Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0
Shoals Christian 50, Phillips 7
Sweet Water 41, University Charter School 6
Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7
Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27