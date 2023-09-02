Prep football: This weekend's high school scores from around the state

High school football scores from Friday and Thursday night:
Class 7A
Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0
Austin 35, Decatur 3
Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 0
Chelsea 38, Calera 24
Choctawhatchee (FL) 33, Fairhope 13
Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46
Dothan 42, Percy Julian 6
Enterprise 17, Auburn 16
Foley 37, Baldwin County 24
Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden City 27
IMG Academy at Thompson, canceled
Mary Montgomery 19, Charles Henderson 7
Oak Grove (GA) 28, Hoover 21
Opelika 36, Johnson-Abernathy-Graetz (JAG) 16
Spain Park 37, Briarwood Christian 6
Sparkman 65, Huffman 0
Tuscaloosa County 55, Bessemer City 33
Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0
Class 6A
Athens 35, Bob Jones 28
Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7
Center Point 22, Aliceville 14
Central-Tuscaloosa 38, Woodlawn 18
Chilton County 41, Jemison 21
Clay-Chalkville 17, Hueytown 3
Cullman 15, Jasper 13
Fort Payne 54, Etowah 27
Hartselle 35, Jackson-Olin 8
Helena 55, Buckhorn 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Pike Road 6
Lee-Huntsville 50, Madison County 26
Mae Jemison 33, Tanner 27
McAdory 28, Pinson Valley 17
Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28
Mountain Brook 18, James Clemens 13
Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0
Oxford 35, Huntsville 6
Parker 20, Ramsay 17
Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0
Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21
Saraland 54, Murphy 6
Shades Valley 42, Fairfield 19
Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 14, McGill-Toolen Catholic 6
Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
Class 5A
Arab 28, Brewer 23
Beauregard 47, Central, Hayneville 0
Boaz 48, Albertville 7
Carroll 62, Dale County 30
Central, Clay County 30, Benjamin Russell 13
Douglas 48, DAR 17
Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23
Elmore County 62, Autaugaville 0
Fairview 35, Priceville 0
Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13
Gulf Shores 31, Cirronelle 0
Guntersville 40, Lawrence County 7
Headland 38, Abbeville 8
John Carroll Catholic 43, Marbury 0
Leeds 30, Pell City 23
Lincoln 40, Ashville 26
Moody 31, Sylacauga 17
Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20
Russellville 35, Deshler 13
Sardis 34, New Hope 14
Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15
Southside 37, Hokes Bluff 12
UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
Valley 41, Lanett 14
Vigor 26, B.C. Rain 18
Wenonah 39, Midfield 0
Williamson 22, LeFlore 0
Class 4A
American Christian 33, Tuscaloosa Academy 20
Bayside Academy 38. Pike Liberal Arts 6
Bibb County 33, Gordo 21
B.T. Washington 44, Tallassee 0
Bullock County 20, LaFayette 14
Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35
Cherokee County 26, Piedmont 7
Chipley IFL) 34, Geneva 13
Cleburne County 20, Northside 16
Corner 48, St. Clair County 7
Dora 27, Oneonta 13
East Lawrence 20, Winston County 16
Escambia County 26, Northview (FL) 14
Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20
Hale County 44, Greensboro 0
Hanceville 29, West Point 15
Handley 55, Saint James 27
Jackson 35, Demopolis 7
Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 1
Knoxville Catholic (TN) 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 8
Montevallo 13, Shelby County 10
Montgomery Catholic 49, Alabama Christian 12
Oak Grove 22, White Plains 14
Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill Christian 22
Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14
St. Michael Catholic 49, Chickasaw 18
West Limestone 29, Clements 26 (2 OT)
West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0
Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14
Class 3A
Colbert County 49, Sheffield 28
Elkmont 64, Briindlee Mountain 0
Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6
Glencoe 24, Weaver 20
Houston Academy 55, Daleville 16
Lauderdale County 26, Rogers 13
Mars Hill Bible 49, Brooks 31
Madison Academy 49, Randolph 20
Mobile Christian 31, Robert Munroe 0
Monroe County 54, J.F. Shields 22
New Brockton 19, Opp 14
Oakman 20, Cordova 9
Ohatchee 26, Walter Wellborn 7
Providence Christian 21, Ashford 0
Randolph County 41, Woodland 0
Southside-Selma 22, Selma 8
Straughn 20, Pike County 19
Sumter Central 18, R.C. Hatch 12
Susan Moore 33, West End 6
Sylvania 49, Saks 14
Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
Trinity Presbyterian 34, Montgomery Academy 7
Walton (FL) 45, Flomaton 21
Winfield 26, Haleyville 14
W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
Class 2A
Barbour County 12, Calhoun 6
B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6
Central, Coosa 38, Talladega County Central 10
Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7
Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0
Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38
Dade County (GA) 55, North Sand Mountain 13
Falkville 49, Danville 12
Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26
Goshen 36, Zion Chapel 9
Greene County 13, Francis Marion 0
Hatton 26, Columbia 7
Highland Home 35, Ariton 7
Ider 46, Asbury 13
Isabella 34, Maplesville 14
J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29
Lamar County 42, Phil Campbell 6
Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20
Luverne 37, Geneva County 0
Pisgah 42, Lexington 27
Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0
Red Bay 54, Hamilton 27
St. Luke’s Episcopal 31, Marengo 0
Sulligent 22, Fayette County 14
Tharptown 22, Phillips 15
Thorsby 22, Prattville Christian 14
Vincent 29, Winterboro 0
Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6
Class 1A
Addison 50, Vina 0
Appalachian 35, Gaston 0
Berry 50, Curry 13
Brantley 19, Houston County 13
Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0
Coosa Christian 21, Spring Garden 6
Decatur Heritage 54, Carbon Hill 0
Elba 42, Kinston 7
Florala 48, Red Level 13
Georgiana 54, McKenzie 14
Hackleburg 24, Meek 8
Keith 48, Dallas County 20
Leroy 26, Clarke County 13
Loachapoka 14, Beulah 12
Lynn 54, Marion County 18
Millry 40, Linden 12
Pickens County 34, Brilliant 6
Ragland 13, Southeastern 6
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
University Charter School 42, Fruitdale 0
Valley Head 56, Section 0
Victory Christian 24, Whitesburg Christian 6
Wadley 49, Ranburne 21