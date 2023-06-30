Prep football: Spring Garden's Howard steps down, accepts position in Georgia

After plenty of highs and lows across its rich history, Spring Garden has been able to find success in plenty of its sports.
Like many other teams, the Panthers' football program is riding a wave of success, five straight 10-win seasons and five straight region titles under the direction of coach Jason Howard.
As the Panthers prepare to continue their winning ways, the team will do so without their longtime coach to lead them this season.
Howard announced on Friday afternoon that he will be stepping down at Spring Garden after 18 seasons serving as head football coach.
“I’ve been blessed,” Howard said. “I’ve been blessed with great kids that played for me, I’ve been blessed with their parents, all the people I’ve taught with and everything through the years at Spring Garden.”
The longtime coach will head to Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, where he will serve as an assistant coach on the basketball staff and assist with softball.
Howard will assist former Spring Garden, Cherokee County and Piedmont coach Tommy Lewis, who serves as boys basketball coach, and former Cherokee County, Hokes Bluff and Snead State Community College coach Jason Shields, who coaches girls basketball.
After 18 seasons with the Panthers, Howard totaled a 129-78 record to go along with five straight region titles from 2018-2022 and 16 total playoff wins.
“I already retired,” Howard said. “It’s a draw being able to go to Georgia and draw your Alabama retirement this close to home, but it was a tough decision. I love Spring Garden so much. It was a tough decision, but it was one financially I felt like I had to make.”
Howard, who was honored last February with Spring Garden’s football field being named in his honor, began to flip the program around from the start of his tenure.
When Howard was not at the helm (1969-2002, 2010-2011) Spring Garden posted a record of 65-241-1 (21.3 winning percentage) and had one winning season at the Class 1A level.
Howard spent two seasons at Ohatchee High School, his alma mater, in 2010 and 2011, where he went 5-15 before returning to Spring Garden in 2012.
The longtime coach led Spring Garden to a playoff appearance in 12 of his last 13 seasons at the program, with the program not posting a losing season under Howard since 2006.
“Spring Garden is a super, super special place,” Howard said. “Great community, great parents, great kids. I was fortunate enough to work for great administrators. For me, it’s hard to find a better school than what you have at Spring Garden and a better community to live in.”
Along with the football program finding success during his tenure with the school, Howard said that it was special to witness growth in almost every sport at Spring Garden, with the coaches all working alongside each other to build the school up.
“I think that’s what makes all the programs in general successful is that all the coaches work together, get along and share athletes,” Howard said. “We have a ton of multisport athletes and that makes our boys cheering for our girls, girls cheering for the boys and every sport cheering on the other sports. That makes for special seasons and special years all the way through the school year. I think that leads to the success that we’ve been able to have here.”
Howard said that he still remembers all the players that came through and played under him when he first started coaching at Spring Garden, along with all the memories he created in what would be his last few years at the helm.
“I remember more memories with the players than I do any specific thing,” Howard said. “Those are the things I remember the most.”
He said that his 2008 team, which won the school’s first playoff game in program history, were among the first that started the winning culture.
“I was convincing those kids to believe in themselves and keep believing in me,” Howard said. “We had to turn it around and they turned out to be the group that went to the playoffs and won the first ever playoff game.
While plenty of members in the community came to support Howard’s football teams, he said that watching the community and students at Spring Garden rally around every team the Panthers had was one of the memories he’ll cherish most.
“We’ve got kids that bought into everything that we do,” Howard said. “Our boys and girls programs are on the same page in the weight room and everything. The thing that made Spring Garden so unique was the fact that all the coaches got along so well and worked together and supported each other and everything. You don’t have that at a lot of schools.”