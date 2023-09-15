 Skip to main content
Prep football: Scores from this week's local and state-wide games

DSC_1607.jpg
Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star

This week's high school football scores, including local and state results:

(Includes Thursday and Friday scores)

Class 7A

Auburn 46, JAG 0

Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10

Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18

Daphne 56, Davidson 14

Dothan 59, Prattville 24

Enterprise 53, Smiths Station 7

Florence 20, Austin 7

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

Sparkman 58, Albertville 0

Thompson 55, Spain Park 14

Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7

Class 6A

Briarwood Christian 28, Pelham 21

Carver-Montgomery 34, Russell County 6

Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41

Helena 37, Chilton County 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Hueytown 6

Homewood 43, Calera 21

McGill-Toolen Catholic 59, Robertsdale 0

Minor 27, Jackson-Olin 0

Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28

Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15

Oxford 52, Huffman 0

Parker 62, Mortimer Jordan 28

Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33

Mountain Brook 52, Woodlawn 0

Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Murphy 8

Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24

Wetumpka 37, Park Crossing 14

Class 5A

Boaz 35, Cleburne County 21

Brewer 41, East Limestone 16

Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 24

Central, Clay County 48, Elmore County 6

Eufaula 45, Greenville 13

Fairfield 34, Jasper 26

Guntersville 56, Douglas 14

Headland 22, Rehobeth 6

Holtville 21, Selma 0

John Carroll Catholic 44, Hayden 6

Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27

Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17

Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17

Russellville 48, West Point 14

Southside 35, Springville 21

Valley 34, Sylacauga 10

Vigor 12, Williamson 0

Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14

Class 4A

Andalusia 50, Bullock County 0

Bayside Academy 41, Wilcox Central 19

Bibb County 22, American Christian 20

Brooks 32, West Limestone 17

B.T. Washington 54, Geneva 14

Cherokee County 49, Oneonta 21

Corner 55, Cordova 26

Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18

Dora 42, Haleyville 20

Fairview 28, God Hope 7

Hale County 41, Holt 0

Hanceville 32, Ashville 6

Handley 41, White Plains 0

Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7

Montevallo 42, Dallas County 8

Montgomery Academy 57, Daler County 42

Montgomery Catholic 42, Slocomb 0

Munford 47, Talladega 16

New Hope 35, Madison County 15

Northside 55, Curry 14

Oak Grove 39, Hamilton 36

Randolph 36, North Jackson 6

Westminster Christian 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 28

West Morgan 56, Central-Florence 14

Class 3A

Dadeville 56, Saks 14

Fayette County 40, Carbon Hill 0

Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7

Gordo 42, Midfield 0

Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6

Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12

Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3

Monroe County 48, W.S. Neal 12

Oakman 40, Tarrant 12

Piedmont 24, Plainview 13

Pike County 47, Northside Methodist 0

Providence Christian 10, Opp 6

Randolph County 40, Ragland 34

Saint James 49, Greensboro 21

Susan Moore 36, Asbury 0

Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0

Class 2A

Abbeville 20, Geneva County 0

Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14

B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7

Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Christian 0

Hatton 56, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 40, Lanett 14

Isabella 63, Central, Coosa 0

Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20

Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0

Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0

North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0

Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13

Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14

Sand Rock 14, Section 7

St. Luke’s Episcopal 27, Washington County 14

Sulligent 34, Winston County 28

Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Greene County 7

Zion Chapel 22, Samson 20

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 36, Mississippi School/Deaf 14

Appalachian 35, Woodville 22

Calhoun 30, Autaugaville 26

Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12

Cherokee 62, Phillips 20

Coosa Christian 48, Decatur Heritage 0

Georgiana 40, Kinston 0

Elba 48, Brantley 0

Leroy 48, Choctaw County 6

Linden 22, Marenfo 6

Loachapoka 46, Central-Hayneville 0

Maplesville 26, Notsulga 0

McIntosh 41, J.F. Shields 6

McKenzie 54, Pleasant Home 7

Millry 54, Fruitdale 14

Pickens County 44, Berry 7

Southern Choctaw 16, Florala 13

South Lamar 42, Hubbertville 6

Sweet Water 44, R.C. Hatch 12

Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 8