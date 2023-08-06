Prep football: Saks to host Jacksonville in jamboree matchup

Saks High School announced on Saturday that the Wildcats will host Jacksonville on Thursday, Aug. 17 in a jamboree matchup at Jack Stewart Field.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and admission is $5, the announcement said.
Saks' first regular season matchup will be on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Ohatchee. The Wildcats' first home game will be on Friday, Sept. 1 against Sylvania.
Jacksonville will travel to Boaz to open its regular season schedule on Friday, Aug. 25, and will play its first home game on Friday, Sept. 1 against Alexandria.