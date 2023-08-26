Prep football: Ranburne field house named after longtime coach Chad Young

RANBURNE — Many of Chad Young’s former players lined up around the former Ranbune coach on Friday night as the team’s fieldhouse was named in his honor.
After the announcement, Young seemed to share a special moment with each of the players behind him as he shook hands, shared embraces and laughed with each player.
Despite the men standing behind him, many of which looked as though they could still lay out a linebacker, the conversations weren’t about winning football games.
“Weren't talking about football tonight, we were talking about just loving each other,” Young said. “Some of the memories, some of the things we even thought were bad back then we can look back and say, ‘well, we learned a lot.’”
As Young built a culture of brotherhood, plenty of memories on the field came along with it.
During his time at Ranburne, Young piled up a 101-80 overall record and went 32-5 with a pair of region championships in his final three seasons. He also led the Bulldogs to eight playoff seasons and a Class 2A semifinal appearance in 2014.
“We had a lot of fun,” Young said. “A lot of fun. A lot of hard work, but a lot of fun.”
Current Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey, who served as offensive coordinator under Young, said that Friday night’s festivities and the team’s 31-28 win over White Plains made for a “great night” for the Ranburne community.
“Ranburne’s a great place,” Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey said. “Coach Young getting his name on the field house. I was able to work for him for four years, and he’s such a great mentor and leader. I'm just pleased to be around these people.”
Young, who is the current superintendent of the Cleburne County school district, said that in addition to the fieldhouse, he was very happy to see the new lighting system that made its debut on Friday night.
“I've tried to make sure all of our facilities in Cleburne County, along with our students, were the best,” Young said. “All across the county, we have the best students, best parents. We had this school system in place in the state. Cleburne County has the best school system in the state and I wanted to be a part of that and I have my whole life, so I’m very appreciative.”
With Young’s name even further cemented into the school’s history on the team’s fieldhouse, he stressed how important the community of Ranburne and the people across Cleburne County mean to him.
“This is my home,” Young said. “I’m honored, humbled, the Lord has really blessed me.”