Prep football: Pleasant Valley focused on return to football playoffs

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley football has seen 41 seasons come and go since its first game in 1982. In that time, the Raiders have reached the AHSAA playoffs on four occasions and lost each time.
Not since 1984, the third of Tommy Miller’s six Raiders teams, has Pleasant Valley hosted a playoff game.
Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix, starting his ninth season guiding the Raiders, thinks all that may change this season.
“Our main goal this year is to host a playoff game. We want to host in round one. That’s our team goal and that’s what the kids are fighting for. … Those seven region games are what’s going to determine who we cross with (in the playoffs),” Nix said recently.
Nix then added: “If we can stay healthy, we’ve got a good combination of size and speed. We’re a little faster than last year’s team but I’d like to be as fast as we were Week 8 and (Week) 9 last year. I felt like Week 8 and 9 we started playing really fast football.”
This year’s skill players start with returning quarterback Braxton Salster, a freshman. The Raiders graduated three senior running backs — Dalton Haynes, Dason Vick and Zeke Curvin — but injuries prevented the trio from playing together in a game. Nix said sophomore Jaden Sparks had “a lot of carries last year” while filling in for one of the three seniors. Current senior Holt Bentley played more time at wide receiver than running back last year but also had rushing attempts.
Clark Hill, who played mostly at safety last year, will get carries in 2023. Also joining the group of running backs is freshman Kayden Vick, Dason’s younger brother.
“He’s going to be special in the backfield,” Nix said of Kayden.
Four of the five Raiders on the offensive line are returning starters. Jackson Rose is the center. Grey Knight and Will Walker are the guards. Connor Crump returns at one tackle and senior Jeremiah Jones is the projected starter at the opposite tackle. As sophomore A.J. Lockridge continues to improve at tackle, he may be able to rest Crump on offense, making Crump better when he’s on the field on defense.
Senior Samuel Duncan led the Raiders in tackles as a junior from his linebacker position. This season Duncan will also play on offense at tight end for the first time. Noah Johnson, a first-year football player who migrated from the baseball diamond, will share time at tight end with Duncan.
On defense, Pleasant Valley returns its entire secondary. Hill and Hunter Sparks will start as cornerbacks. Bryce Freeman will be the safety. When the Raiders go to a 3-4 package, Hill will move to a safety and Nick Acker will play the corner vacated by Hill. All but Acker played in every game last season according to Nix. Nix also expects freshman Jackson Acker will move into the defensive secondary rotation as he develops.
Duncan returns at one inside linebacker. Brayden Pappa, Wesley Wheeler or Tristan Williams will fill the second inside ‘backer slot. Jaden Sparks and Kayden Vick are ahead at outside linebacker.
“When we were playing the best last year was when our edge was good. … Those are two positions that are vital to us,” Nix said of the outside linebackers.
Sophomore Luke Gunning, freshman Walker Roper and freshman Landen Taylor are also learning to play outside linebacker.
Everyone on the Raiders’ three-man defensive front — Knight, Crump and Josh Buse — is a returning starter. In a four-man look, freshman Jonathan Hanson joins Buse, Crump and Knight. Jeffery Hughes gives the Raiders an effective pass rusher on third-and-long situations.
Nix said Hughes is “getting better every day” partly because of his “relentless motor” and partly because he just plays on defense.
Benji Slauson is developing into a reliable backup on the defensive line.
Hill will kick off, kick extra points and handle field goals. He and Salster will likely share punting duties.
Nix said each week he will warn his players against judging this year’s game by last year’s result. Teams that defeated the Raiders last year won’t be the same. Teams the Raiders defeated last year won’t be the same either.
“Last year’s result has nothing to do with this year’s result,” Nix said.