Prep football: Piedmont goes to the ground to run past Plainview

PLAINVIEW — Piedmont rolled up 268 rushing yards in beating Plainview 24-13 on the road Friday night.
Dontavious Jordan led the way with 155 rushing yards on 21 carries.
The win marked the first in Jonathan Miller's first season coaching the Bulldogs.
Piedmont broke out to a 10-0 lead with a 9-yard touchdown run by Jordan and a 31-yard field goal by Chase Cardelli with 6:47 left in the first half. Plainview scored a touchdown to trim the advantage to 10-7 by halftime, but Piedmont got a quick touchdown early in the third quarter for a 17-7 advantage.
Rollie Pinto rushed 40 yards for a touchdown. Then in the fourth quarter, Pinto scored again when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cole Wilson.
Plainview got a late touchdown on a 77-yard run with 1:05 to play in the game.