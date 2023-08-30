Prep football: Piedmont gearing up for showdown with rival Cherokee County

PIEDMONT — The Piedmont Bulldogs are preparing for a huge season-opening matchup with rival and 2022 Class 4A state runner-up Cherokee County on Friday.
Piedmont's Jonathan Miller, who is making his debut as the Bulldogs’ head coach, is looking forward to coaching his team in the rivalry atmosphere.
“Should be a good atmosphere,” Miller said. “I think there’ll be a big crowd there. Two good football teams playing. I know they’re excited about their team; we’re excited about ours. First game of the season for us. First home game, also, of the season for us, so I expect a big crowd.
“Also, with it being a rivalry game, I think both communities will show up and support. It’s just going to be a fun atmosphere to play and coach in.”
Piedmont faced Fyffe in a jamboree last week and tied 14-14 while the varsities faced off. Cherokee County is coming off a 48-14 victory over Alexandria last week in a regular-season game.
Miller said there were a few standout performances, but there were plenty of areas for improvement as well.
“I thought we did a good job with our front seven on defense handling the physical part of Fyffe’s rushing attack,” Miller said. “I thought we held up pretty well against it. They hit a few plays on us on the perimeter, a couple of runs that we’ve got taken care of this week. I was pleased with that. We’ve still got a little ways to go offensively, we’re making too many mistakes, a couple too many busted assignments, but we’ll get there, it’s just going to take a little bit of time.”
The Bulldogs’ defense saw a quality running attack against Fyffe, but Cherokee County's returning senior running back Jacob Cornejo led the Warriors to the state championship game after a stellar junior campaign.
“It’s a tough task,” Miller said. “They’re a physical team, downhill running attack. Cornejo’s a great back, they’ve actually got another couple kids that are pretty dang good themselves. I think, again, our front seven’s got to play well on defense. We’ve got to improve in the secondary, one too many missed assignments back there.
“We’ll need all 11 for sure to slow them down. Good week of practice, pay real close attention to our gameplan, and just go out and execute on Friday night.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs are looking to improve in many ways. Miller said that senior running back Dontavious Jordan ran well in the jamboree, but overall the offense needs to be better to take down Cherokee County.
“We’re going to do what we do best,” Miller said. “I think we’ve got a ways to go in the running game up front. I think Dontavious Jordan ran the ball pretty hard last week, we just got to block a little bit better and not bust assignments like we did last week. I think our offensive line will get better and better as the season goes along.
“I think at the end of the year, that’ll be a strength of ours. Right now, we’re still a work in progress.”
Miller also mentioned how having Cole Wilson at quarterback, who really can throw the football, will lead to the Bulldogs taking advantage of that. Miller also said that they will take the opportunities when they can.
“We’re just looking for our team to take another step forward from last week,” Miller said.