Prep football: Pair of seniors to help lead Ragsdale's first Spring Garden team

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
SPRING GARDEN — Just a few days into preseason practice, Spring Garden coach Barrett Ragsdale already noticed his team has plenty of intangibles.
“These guys are just serious and competitive,” Ragsdale said. “Any time we do anything, whether it's scout team versus first team or we're doing drills, they're locked in. They’ve been really getting after each other, no slacking.”
While all of the players on his team have the same drive to find success, Ragsdale said that a lot of it comes from a pair of seniors.
Spring Garden has a strong pair of seniors — Chapel Pope and Jacob Dempsey — who will help lead on and off the field.
Along with playing quarterback, Pope will see time at plenty of offensive skill positions, while Dempsey will help anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
“They've been around a long time and the young guys look up to those two,” Ragsdale said. “We’ve got juniors that have been playing a long time but had that same leadership ability so that helps bring the young kids and meshing right off the bat.”
Pope, who will play plenty of snaps as the quarterback, said that he expects to run the ball plenty this season.
“Most Spring Garden quarterbacks are all the same — they run the ball,” Pope said. “I'm probably not much different compared to the ones we've had in the past.”
Along with him running the ball, Pope said that the team’s group of skill players, which includes Noah Barber, Clayton Sadler, John Welsh and Zane Edwards, are also impressive.
“It's a pretty good room. You’ve got some depth in there,” Pope said. “They don't have to go and everyone else has to go to every play. They can take some breaks in there and they're all tough, strong runners.”
Dempsey said that both Pope and Barber, who like to run at quarterback, make his job a little harder because of their running abilities. He added that since the three grew up together, it makes it easier to take on the tall task.
“I think it's probably the best thing protecting my quarterbacks, Chapel and Noah,” Dempsey said. “I've known ‘em ever since I grew up, and it's an honor to block for ‘em.”
Ragsdale said along with Dempsey and Jaconb Welsh returning on the offensive and defensive lines, Hayes Garmon, Zack Scogin and Mason Woods should see a lot of snaps on the line.
With this being Dempsey’s last season, he said he has high expectations for the team’s group of linemen.
“I think we're pretty strong,” Jacob Dempsey said. “We’ve got a couple young guys but going on the year I think we're going to get it done and we're probably going to go to the state championship.”
He said that the team expects to dress out about 35 players, with many names playing on both sides of the ball. He said that Gray Simpson will be a leader at linebacker, with all of the players at the offensive skill positions also getting sprinkled in at defense.
“A lot of the same names, but we’ve got three or four guys working in,” Ragsdale said. “I think people are going to hear some new names, different names this year.”
Dempsey said that while it can be hard playing both sides, he’s noticed plenty of the players expressing positive attitudes about it early in preseason workouts.
“Hard working all the way through,” Dempsey said on the team. “Weight room, running, conditioning, practice, we’re hard working and got heart.”
Spring Garden’s Class 1A, Region 6 schedule includes Donoho, Ragland and Wadley, which all made the playoffs last season.
The Panthers will add matchups with Sand Rock, Coosa Christian and Cedar Bluff to their schedule this season, opening what Ragsdale called “a tough few weeks.”
“Jamboree, we'll see what we got there. We’re playing Ranburne and Westbrook Christian there at Ohatchee," he said. "We open up with Sand Rock, a big in-county rivalry game and kids get excited about that. Coosa Christian, they're not a region game, but another big game we played for the last couple of years, and we open up with Wadley to start region play.”