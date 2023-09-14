Prep football: Oxford's Keenan Britt ranked among top 100 nationally

Oxford defensive end Keenan Britt was ranked as the 38th player nationally in the Rivals 250 rankings for the 2026 class, which was released Thursday.
Britt was recently ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and has received offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn and UCF.
The Oxford star was ranked third in the state of Alabama on the list, behind St. Paul's Episcopal linebacker Anthony Jones (12th overall) and Mae Jemison defensive end and Anniston transfer Hezekiah Harris (19th overall).
Carrollton High School quarterback and USC commit Julian Lewis was ranked as the top prospect in the 2026 class.
Britt has shined this season as a member of Oxford's defensive front, most recently racking up 12 tackles and a sack against Shades Valley. He earned first team all-county recognition last season as a freshman.