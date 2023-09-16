Prep football: Oxford marches to homecoming win: 'We did what we needed to do'

OXFORD — On the final day of Oxford’s homecoming week, the Yellow Jackets successfully crowned themselves the victor of Friday night’s matchup with the Huffman Vikings 52-0.
The win moved Oxford to a perfect 4-0 record, marking the first time the team has been undefeated through the first four games of a new season since their 2019 campaign, which resulted in a state championship ring.
Oxford third year head coach Sam Adams had his team focused and ready to go on both sides of the ball, as the Yellow Jackets scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions. D.K. Wilson rushed for three touchdowns, while Jaydon Thomas added two scoring runs of his own.
“I thought we took a pretty business-like attitude into the game, and we did what we needed to do,” Adams said. “We wanted to get the turnover out of there that we had on the second drive of the game. So, it wasn’t a perfect clean game, but we handled our business tonight.”
Adams talked about the excitement of his players in Friday's game, and how homecoming games can be a double-edged sword with so much excitement in the air.
“Homecoming is a great week for the fans to celebrate, but not necessarily a great week for the coaches,” Adams said. “That being said, I think we were able to find a good balance this week with the kids being able to have their fun and then lock in on the game.”
Locked in they were, as the Yellow Jackets tallied more than 300 yards of offense, en route to their seven touchdowns, most of which coming off of short runs near the goal line.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets kept the outmanned and outgunned Vikings to fewer than 120 total yards on the night as well.
What to know
—Oxford starting quarterback Mason Mims was highly efficient, completing 15 of 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.
—Star defensive end Keenan Britt may have made the play of the game late in the second quarter, when he easily made it around Huffman’s right tackle for a huge sack that forced a fumble, which Britt recovered.
—Standout wide receiver Camare’ Hampton was the focal point of the Yellow Jackets’ offense on Friday night, racking up seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown before he and the other starters got pulled early in the third quarter.
—Oxford had six rushing touchdowns, including the three by Wilson, two by Jaydon Thomas and one by Jekamean Embery.
Who said
—Adams on his offense’s excellent night moving the ball: “We were really efficient tonight. Hampton and Mason Mims were really in rhythm tonight, and I feel like they were the ones who set the tone for tonight’s win.”
—Adams on his defense’s superb night that led to his first shutout as the Yellow Jackets head coach: “We had so many guys make plays when their number was called, and I couldn’t be more proud of the fight our defensive unit had tonight.”
—Huffman’s head coach Rodney Bivens Jr. on his team’s lackluster play: “We are a really young team, and we knew this season was going to bring some lumps with it, so we just have to keep on going.”
—Bivens on the lesson he wants his team to learn from last night’s game: “We have got to play with effort on each and every play, if we take one thing out from this game, it’s that we need to play hard on every play, or games like this will keep coming our way.”
Next up
—Oxford (4-0, 2-0) will travel to Pinson Valley for another Class 6A, Region 6 matchup. Huffman (0-4, 0-2) will host Shades Valley.