Prep football: Ohatchee's six-game jamboree schedule set

Ohatchee vs. Plainview sights BW 0033.JPG

Friday night sights at the Ohatchee vs. Plainview game.

 Photo by Bill Wilson

After plenty of excitement came from the five-team jamboree at Spring Garden last season, one more team will join the fold in this season's edition at Ohatchee High School.

Ohatchee will host a six-team football jamboree on Friday, Aug. 18, including six programs from around the area.

Along with Ohatchee, Sand Rock, White Plains, Spring Garden, Westbrook Christian and Ranburne will all play games.

Among the six teams in attendance, three will be led by new coaches: Blake Jennings and White Plains, Steve Smith and Westbrook Christian and Spring Garden and Barrett Ragsdale.

Each of the six teams will play two games apiece.

SCHEDULE

Ohatchee vs. Sand Rock, 4:30 p.m.

White Plains vs. Sand Rock, 5:20 p.m.

White Plains vs. Spring Garden, 6:10 p.m.

Westbrook Christian vs. Spring Garden, 7 p.m.

Westbrook Christian vs. Ranburne, 7:50 p.m.

Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 8:40 p.m.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.