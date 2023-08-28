Prep football: Ogle tosses four TDs, English rushes for 192 yards in Jacksonville win

Jim Ogle tossed a couple of first-quarter touchdown passes to give Jacksonville an early lead in its 43-21 season-opening win at Boaz on Friday.
He found Ky'Dric Fisher for a 48-yard scoring pass and then hit Imoree Young for a 19-yard touchdown. John Ducar booted a pair of extra points, and Jacksonville led 14-0 with 1:24 to play in the first period.
Jacksonville built a 33-14 lead by halftime and never trailed.
Ogle, a Troy commit, threw two more touchdown passes in the second period, hooking up with Fisher both times. The first went for 11 yards, and the tandem followed with a 5-yard scoring pass.
For the night, Ogle completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Fisher caught five passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
They were hardly the only players who shined in the victory over Boaz, which has advanced to the state playoffs five straight years.
Demonte Sinclair caught nine passes for 81 yards, and Young had three catches for 51 yards and the touchdown grab.
Zae English had a huge night as he rushed for 192 yards on 14 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the second period and a 44-yarder in the third period. Jaden Jones gained 39 rushing yards on four attempts, and Trent Jackson ran seven times for 30 yards. Tylen Ellis rushed three times for 16 yards.
Ducar kicked four extra points and a 27-yard field goal. Jacksonville failed on a pair of two-point tries.
Defensively, Charlie Wright turned in a team-high six tackles. Lewis Bitticks had five tackles, including two for loss and a sack. Fisher and Zae Moore each intercepted a pass. Fisher also broke up two passes.
Young, Tyshaun Cameron and Ryan Mitchell each forced a fumble. Mitchell and Bryce Allen each recovered a fumble.