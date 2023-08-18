Prep football: New coach, new quarterback, same expectations for Piedmont

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
PIEDMONT — Football looks a bit different at Piedmont High School without longtime head coach Steve Smith and all-state quarterback Jack Hayes. Even with the changes, new coach Jonathon Miller is looking to continue the winning tradition.
“I have high expectations for our kids,” Miller said. “I think they have high expectations for themselves. I think when you look at us this year, there’s a lot of new guys that’s going to be in the mix in the fall carrying a bigger load than they have carried in past years.
“It’s going to be all about getting those guys experience.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 12-3 season in 2022 and a Class 3A state championship runner-up finish. Piedmont has five state championship wins and two runner-ups. The championships came in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021. The other state runner-up was in 2018.
Piedmont’s schedule starts with the Bulldogs hosting heated rival Cherokee County on Sept. 1. Cherokee County defeated Piedmont last year 21-14 for its first win over the Bulldogs since 2009. Cherokee County made it to the 2022 Class 4A state championship game before falling to Andalusia 28-7.
“Our schedule starts out pretty tough,” Miller said. “Cherokee County, Sylvania, Plainview off the jump, so I think we’re going to have to understand there may be some growing pains along the way. But, as long as we stay together and continue to get better everyday, I think we can be a good team by November.”
Piedmont is returning some key contributors on both offense and defense this season. On the defensive side, Miller has been impressed so far with seniors Luke Rhinehart at linebacker and Trevor Pike at defensive back.
“Luke Rhinehart at linebacker, he’s a senior leader for us,” Miller said. “A guy that really sticks out on film as a guy that plays fast. Super smart kid. Just a really tough, hard-nosed linebacker. Trevor Pike on the back end, he’s a returning starter at safety. He’s another guy that plays fast, he’s got good speed. We’ll use him a little bit on offense as well.”
Offensively, junior Cole Wilson is taking over the quarterback role, replacing the graduated Hayes. Miller likes what he has seen of Wilson to this point and has been impressed with plenty of other contributors. Offensive tackle Sam Tolbert has looked good thus far, according to Miller.
“You look at a guy like Cole Wilson, who is taking over for a legend around here,” Miller said. “Cole’s a talented guy himself. He can throw the football, he can make any throw you need him to make, and he’s got some talent around him to distribute the ball to.
“Excited to see Cole on Friday nights. He’s done a good job for us, so far, we just look for him to continue to grow for us throughout the season.”
Miller mentioned that the wide receivers may be Piedmont’s most talented group. Sophomore Rollie Pinto, junior Ishmael Bethel, senior McClane Mohon, who is moving from defense to offense, and Junior Jalon Helm are some of the standouts at that position.
“Ish, McClane, we’re all fast and stuff, we’re all really athletic,” Pinto said. “We can make plays when it matters. We use it all as motivation, especially last year losing the state championship. With the new coach it’s still the same expectations, win at all costs.”
One difference in Miller’s coaching style compared to Smith’s is the fact that Miller will run a complete no-huddle style of offense.
“I think that’s the biggest learning curve so far for the kids is getting their eyes on the sideline after a play,” Miller said. “Getting the signal from the sideline and getting lined up, so I think we’ve done a good job of that so far. It’s just something you’ve got to get used to.”
Rhinehart is excited for the opportunity to become a leader on defense and said he cannot wait for Friday nights to get here. He said that they still want to be Piedmont and be the team nobody wants to play.
“It’s going to be different,” Rhinehart said. “Obviously, it’s a lot of different staff changes, there’s going to be a lot of changes with the team and the environment in general. With the team, we’re not really worried about on the field, it’s about the environment here. To keep a winning environment we’ve got to have a winning attitude. It’s all about attitude.”