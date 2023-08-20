Prep football: New coach, new attitude for the Weaver Bearcats in 2023

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
WEAVER — New head coach Ken Cofer is bringing a different attitude to the Weaver Bearcats. He has been impressed with the hunger of his new squad and is looking forward to the season ahead.
“When I got here, I didn’t know what to expect a little bit,” Cofer said. “Didn’t know any of the kids. When I got approved by the board I saw we had two state champion track guys and one that finished in the top three. And then we’ve got two-time defending state champions in wrestling, we did well in baseball. I’m thinking, ‘Man this school’s won,’ but I didn’t really know the kids.
“I was really surprised at the kids. They are so hungry and eating up the weight room. That’s what’s been encouraging to me.”
Cofer added that he is a big believer that success comes with work in the weight room first, then success on the football field follows. He said that he believes the weight room is number one in building a culture at a school in all sports.
“We want to make a run to the playoffs,” Cofer said of his first year. “We’re playing in a tough region. We will respect everybody, I guarantee you that. We’ve got to get the best out of our kids, and that’s what we’re trying to do, that’s what we’re trying to practice.”
Cofer is taking over at Weaver after spending two years at Cleburne County as an offensive coordinator. He has spent time in Georgia as a head coach to add to his resumé. Cofer is taking over the Weaver program after former head coach Gary Atchley took a position at Jacksonville High School.
Weaver is coming off of a 2-8 season and went 1-5 in Class 3A, Region 4. Even with the struggles of previous years, Cofer is optimistic about the young core of athletes he has on his team heading into the 2023 season.
The Bearcats open the season with a road game at Donoho on Aug. 25, after a jamboree at Ashville on Aug. 18. Weaver will then travel to Glencoe on Sept. 1, and open up region play at Dadeville on Sept. 8.
“It’s attitude and trying to build that family atmosphere,” Cofer said. “It does start with the weight room, but I always say the relationships, and I’ve had to start out fast because June 6 was when I actually came on board and got approved. Had to start building relationships with kids right off the bat.
“I’ve never taken a job this late before. These kids have been great, they’ve accepted me and the way we’re doing things. Are they used to it? No, it’s still a process, but they’re just starving for it in the weight room and on the field, wanting to know what we’re doing.”
Cofer said he has been happy to see so many kids stay after practice each day to get in extra work. He said that the reception from the coaches that stayed with the program when he took over has been a “blessing.”
“They love Weaver High School,” Cofer said. “It’s not just their sport, it is Weaver High School and the Weaver community. I just want to be a part of the family. I know I’m the head coach, but I want to be a part of their family. So far, they have accepted me big time. It’s been fun.”
There have been plenty of standouts on the team for Cofer and his staff. Maybe none more than junior quarterback Kaden Gooden, who has proven himself to be a leader and a true talent on the field. Gooden received an offer from Marshall University this summer.
“He’s been fun,” Gooden said. “Everybody’s liking him. He’s pushing us in the weight room and at practice. He’s pushing us to get up in the morning on-time, make sure everybody’s in class, don’t fall asleep or anything. Make sure we’ve got our grades first, then we come out here. If we don’t got our grades, we’re not playing at all.”
On top of Gooden, Cofer pointed out a number of players he is hoping to see perform for the squad on Friday nights. Gabe King, a transfer from Pelham, will play linebacker and running back. Eric Barnes, a senior defensive tackle, has led the team well according to Cofer.
DaShawn Barnes, Eric’s younger brother, is a junior standout as well. Junior Jabarie Clark, junior Brandon Jolliff, and junior KeShawn Allen are all part of a strong junior group that will be back next season as well. Finally, Cofer has liked what he has seen from senior Christian Marturello.
“There’s so many names,” Cofer said. “But, those are the ones that stick out right now that’s just been here all the time, that just stick out. Been a blessing just being here, looking forward to big things, I really am. I think we have a playoff team if we can keep everybody healthy and get everybody on the same page. Right now, we are on the same page.”
Cofer and his team are ready for the season to finally get here. Gooden said he also is excited and cannot wait for their first game.
“Everybody, they’re waiting," Gooden said. "We get to put pads on tomorrow, we’re going to see how everybody feels and how they like to hit and stuff.”