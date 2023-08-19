 Skip to main content
Prep football: Jamboree scores from across the state

ohatchee - football jamboree 018.jpg

Ohatchee defense lines up against Ranburne during a jamboree game.

 Tucker Webb

Teams across the state took part in preseason jamborees on Thursday and Friday, with regular season action kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25.

Below are scores from jamboree games across the state.

This week's jamboree scores

Beulah 55, Woodland 16

Bibb County 41, Isabella 6

Bob Jones 42, Oak Mountan 0

Cedar Bluff 35, Section 20

Cordova 14, B.B. Comer 13

East Lawrence 30, St. John Paul II 18

Hamilton 48, Lamar County 30

Hanceville 33, Holly Pond 13

Handley 26, Coosa Christian 14

Hatton 12, Lawrence County 6

Jacksonville 41, Saks 0

Locust Fork 42, Oneonta 35

Madison Academy 48, East Limestone 10

Mars Hill Bible 60, Rogers 0

Ohatchee 20, Sand Rock 0

Oxford 27, Fort Payne 3

Pell City 21, Coosa Christian 21

Phil Campbell 59, Tharptown 7

Plainview 17, Douglas 14

Russell County 28, Chilton County 14

Spanish Fort 10, St. Michael Catholic 6

Spring Garden 10, White Plains 0

Tanner 42, Elkmont 22

Tuscaloosa County 35, Lee-Huntsville 25

Washington County 28, McIntosh 14

Westbrook Christian 10, Ranburne 7

Westminster Christian 32, Hazel Green 21

West Point 20, Hayden 0

 