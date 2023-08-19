Prep football: Jamboree scores from across the state

Teams across the state took part in preseason jamborees on Thursday and Friday, with regular season action kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25.
Below are scores from jamboree games across the state.
This week's jamboree scores
Beulah 55, Woodland 16
Bibb County 41, Isabella 6
Bob Jones 42, Oak Mountan 0
Cedar Bluff 35, Section 20
Cordova 14, B.B. Comer 13
East Lawrence 30, St. John Paul II 18
Hamilton 48, Lamar County 30
Hanceville 33, Holly Pond 13
Handley 26, Coosa Christian 14
Hatton 12, Lawrence County 6
Jacksonville 41, Saks 0
Locust Fork 42, Oneonta 35
Madison Academy 48, East Limestone 10
Mars Hill Bible 60, Rogers 0
Ohatchee 20, Sand Rock 0
Oxford 27, Fort Payne 3
Pell City 21, Coosa Christian 21
Phil Campbell 59, Tharptown 7
Plainview 17, Douglas 14
Russell County 28, Chilton County 14
Spanish Fort 10, St. Michael Catholic 6
Spring Garden 10, White Plains 0
Tanner 42, Elkmont 22
Tuscaloosa County 35, Lee-Huntsville 25
Washington County 28, McIntosh 14
Westbrook Christian 10, Ranburne 7
Westminster Christian 32, Hazel Green 21
West Point 20, Hayden 0