Prep football: Jacksonville ready for new field, old rival

JACKSONVILLE — Even though a high school rivalry doesn’t need much else to build excitement among fans, the debut of a new football field certainly doesn’t hurt.
Jacksonville set to host cross-county rival Alexandria on Friday night in the 86th matchup between the two Calhoun County powerhouses. This marks the first game that the Golden Eagles will play on their new turf field that was installed this summer.
“You only get one first game on it, and this will be the first game,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “There's a little bit of sentiment to it, but at the end of the day, it's a football game, and it's the next game and it's Alexandria. This game and this rivalry doesn't have to have a whole lot of things to help hype it up; it kind of takes care of that itself. We're excited to get up there on it and we'll see how it goes.”
The two Calhoun County schools are 5-5 against each other in their last 10 matchups, with Alexandria leading the all-time series 52-29-4.
Last season, Jacksonville downed the Valley Cubs 24-10 to snap a three-game losing skid. Jim Ogle tossed 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win while the Valley Cubs were shut out in the second half.
Ogle completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns in Jacksonville’s opening-night win over Boaz.
“We're going to get their best game and hopefully they get our best game,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a fun night. It's going to be just a good high school rivalry game, so we're excited about it and glad we’ve got them at home with the first game on the new field.”
While Jacksonville is 1-0 after coming off of a 43-21 win over Boaz on Friday, the Valley Cubs fell in a 48-14 away matchup with Class 4A powerhouse Cherokee County to open the season.
“Cherokee County, they played them and they’re really good upfront, have a really good running back, that was a really tough test for them right off the get go,” Smith said. “They've been tested and we know they'll come in ready to play us.”
Smith, whose Jacksonville teams are 5-6 against Alexandria, said that one of the main keys to success against the Valley Cubs would be in the trenches. In the team’s win against Boaz that saw Zae English rack up 192 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, Smith said that he was impressed with his young offensive line.
He added that he hopes the team will clean up the number of penalties earned.
“We've got to play well up front, we've got to tackle well, and just like I said, the battle of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is going to be crucial,” Smith said. “We’ve got to do a good job with that, and penalties and turnovers. We’ve just got to make sure we play clean and play solid in the special teams and do all those things.”
No matter which opponent the Golden Eagle would be up against to open their new turf field, the excitement for Friday night’s matchup has been building since the announcement of the project.
“It's been a work in progress, and we're excited to finally get to break it in and let our fans get in here and watch a game,” Smith said. “It's going to be a beautiful stadium and we're just excited to be playing in it and something our community and school can be really, really proud of. It's going to be one of the nicest facilities around here, so we're excited and grateful for that.”