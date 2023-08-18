Prep football: Inexperienced White Plains players must grow as they go

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
New head football coach Blake Jennings said a few days ago that 14 players had signed up for varsity football when he arrived at White Plains in April.
That number has increased to 38 currently but only two are seniors and just one of the seniors, Dylan Barksdale, has playing experience. The other is Cooper Tinney, a baseball pitcher by trade, recruited by Jennings from the White Plains hallways. Tinney, who Jennings said has never played football, may be the Wildcats’ starter at tight end in his first high school football game.
A defensive coach for 12 seasons at Ohatchee, Jennings will shift to offense at White Plains. He brings a new offensive scheme but it’s not the “ugly eagle” attack that Ohatchee made famous. The Wildcats will run the shotgun wing-T, more simply the gun-T.
“The offense will be a wing-T based offense that also has RPOs (Run-Pass Options) built into it where you can still throw the ball a little bit when you need to,” Jennings said.
The formations, motions and shifts of the gun-T are designed to put defenses in a bind. Jennings said as Ohatchee's defensive coordinator, he saw the gun-T in action planning for and playing against Sylvania and Geraldine and thought they were two of the most difficult teams to prepare for that Ohatchee played.
"It can put a strain on defenses getting lined up for it," Jennings noted.
Jennings will bring his Ohatchee defense with him.
"It'll be like the 3-3 stack I've always run, a lot of it will be,” he said. “We'll be kind of multiple on defense when we can get to that point. We just ain't to that point yet."
Xs and Os require Jimmys and Joes to make them work and that’s a work in progress at White Plains. Lineman Ty Roberts and slot receiver-defensive back Rodney Perry join Barksdale as the most experienced Wildcats.
"I feel like the second week of practice was much better than the first week of practice. That goes back to kids understanding how we were running practice – things being on a time clock and things being scripted, them going from place to place. … They're getting a little bit better every day. We had our first scrimmage Aug. 10. The scrimmage wasn't too bad. At times I felt like we looked decent. At times, you could tell that we didn't look so great," Jennings said.
Barksdale returns as the starter at quarterback. Behind him will be a freshman, either Crew Martin or Luke Richardson. P.J. Holloway, Braxxon Borrelli and Patrick Sams are in the mix at running back. Ben Campbell is ahead at wingback with Richardson behind Campbell. Tinney and junior Ashton Wallace are competing for tight end.
Joining Perry in the competition for slot receiver is Aiden Kilgore. Ethan Turner and Hayden Barksdale are wide receivers.
Offensive linemen are a commodity in short supply.
“We hope they’ll all stay healthy,” Jennings said.
Jennings has sophomore Logan Laube penciled in at center. Junior Dalton Luker is at left guard and classmate Roberts, a 4A-6A All-Calhoun County honorable mention as an offensive lineman last season, is projected as the right guard. Junior Anthony Stewart should be the right tackle. Hudson Ingalsbe, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound freshman, is the left tackle. Sophomore Beau Madrigal is the lone backup on the offensive line.
“I need more linemen but we just don’t have them right now,” Jennings acknowledged.
On defense, Roberts, Laube and Richardson are ahead on the front with Stewart, Ingalsbe and Gage Stevens behind them. Inside linebackers will come from Luker, Sams and Wallace. Campbell, Borrelli and Cash Bridges are competing for outside linebacker.
In the secondary, Perry and Holloway should start at the corners with Dylan Barksdale at safety. In reserve will be Kilgore, Hayden Barksdale and freshman Bryson Cheatwood.
Cheatwood will handle place kicks and kickoffs. Either Luker or Dylan Barksdale will punt.
What does Jennings think will be required for his first Wildcat team to have success?
"I think if you have success early, in the first couple of games, and you get kids believing in what we're trying to do as coaches, and our guys stay healthy, that will go a long way,” he said. “But, also, at the end of the day a kid's got to realize that it is a process. You've got to get better every single day. You can't really focus on the outcome or the wins and losses. You've got to focus more on the details and your technique and your effort and your physicality — those types of things — to make you a better player. Those are the things I'm preaching every day at practice."