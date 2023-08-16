Prep football: High-flying Jacksonville Golden Eagles ready to hit the field

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville has developed a reputation for success on the field, and the Golden Eagles have done it by playing an exciting brand of football.
This season, Clint Smith and his team will have the exciting facilities to go along with it.
“It's going to be one of the nicest football facilities around here,” Smith said. “New turf, new track, new bathrooms, new concrete, new fencing, new fixtures, bleachers — just an unbelievable atmosphere. I'm excited for our kids. I'm excited for our community. Just a lot of teams and a lot of student athletes are going to be able to use it in multiple sports and different things.”
The Golden Eagles, who went 8-4 a year ago, will play their first game on their brand-new turf field in the team’s rivalry game against Alexandria on Sept. 1, giving fans a new-look gameday atmosphere in Jacksonville.
“You're going to have a good surface on Friday night, regardless of what the weather is,” Smith said. “It’s something our community can be really proud of. It's something that our student athletes have worked extremely hard and I'm just glad to see them get to have something like this.”
With the new facilities in Jacksonville comes plenty of returning faces.
While quarterback and Troy commit Jim Ogle looks to lead the bunch, Smith said that seniors Ky’Dric Fisher, Demonte Sinclair and Imoree Young will be some of the threats in the group of Jacksonville receivers.
Ogle completed 59.2 percent of his passes last season, totaling 2,512 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.
While the wide receiver room is full of talent, the connection between Ogle and Fisher, who has earned NCAA Division I offers, is set to be among the best in the state of Alabama.
Both Fisher and Ogle were first-team all-county honorees last season.
“What we have is really special,” Ogle said at Calhoun County football media day. “Me and Ky’Dric have been pretty close for before football — fifth, sixth, elementary school. It leads on and off the field. Our connection on the field mostly comes from off the field, hanging out or just throwing and going out, having fun. I think it’s special and it’ll be fun to go one last time with him.”
Along with the trio of senior receivers, Smith added that running backs Xzavier English, Trent Jackson and Tylen Ellis will help lead the backfield.
“Three guys that we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do,” Smith said.
While there’s plenty of returning experience among the skill positions, there will still be plenty of new faces on the offense.
After graduating four offensive linemen who were all-Calhoun County players last season, Smith said that the team is preparing to take on the challenge of a whole new group protecting Ogle this season.
“We’ve got five new linemen up front,” Smith said. “Those guys have worked really hard. They're scrappy. They work hard in the weight room. We're expecting good things from them. They just need a little experience under their belt. I think as the season goes on, they'll continue to get better. That's just going to be key for us, staying healthy and developing some depth. Hopefully, we'll do that as the season goes on.”
“Our skill guys are experienced. Our offensive line’s not experienced. So, our older guys are going to have to show some leadership and help set the tone until these younger guys can catch on and get a little playing time under their belt,” Smith said. “We're old in some places, and we're young in some places.”
Smith added, “Every team has its own identity. Hopefully, this team will be one that goes out and competes and does what we have to do to continue the tradition of winning.”
The Golden Eagles will be returning three of their linebackers from last season in Ryan Mitchell, Charlie Wright and Will Greenwood. The team will also have a solid group of defensive backs in Landon Wise, Imoree Young, Tyshaun Cameron and T.J. Wilson.
“Our linebackers and our DBs, those guys have some experience and we’ve got some young defensive linemen, that's coming on, that's going to have to step up,” Smith said. “It’s just kind of a mixture. I like this year's team, I think they're a good bunch of guys and they work hard. Hopefully, they'll continue to do that.”
The Golden Eagles are set to take on one of the toughest regions in the state in Class 4A, Region 4, which includes Anniston, Munford and Handley, which all finished with winning records last season.
Along with the tough region schedule, Jacksonville will also face off against Boaz, Alexandria, Ohatchee and Oxford, all of which made the playoffs last season.
“When you come out of this region, when you go play those really, really good teams, it's just like a region game. It's nothing we hadn't seen before,” Smith said. “We butt heads with Handley and Anniston, that's two of the better teams we’ll play anywhere in the state. I think it prepares you. I think he gets you ready.
"With our non-region, you throw in Oxford, you throw in Alexandria, those guys play as tough every year. It's just a battle every week, but if you can get out of it and get in the playoffs, then you've seen just about everything you could see.”