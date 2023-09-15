Prep football: Handley overpowers young White Plains

WHITE PLAINS — First-year head coach Blake Jennings and the White Plains Wildcats hosted region powerhouse Handley on Friday night. Jennings's young squad showed promise in losing at Ranburne and Oak Grove by only 11 combined points to start the season.
Meanwhile, Handley, fresh off its win over Jacksonville in its region opener last week, hoped to continue the Tigers' dominance against the Wildcats, having won the two team’s three meetings in the last three years by an average of 37 points.
Handley relied on its experienced roster, as four seniors helped showcase a decisive running game, aggressive defense and diverse passing attack. The Tigers overwhelmed a young Wildcats team 41-0 starting 4-0 for the fourth straight season.
Handley dominated from the start, recovering a fumble at the White Plains 34-yard line on the opening kickoff. Senior running backs EJ Goss covered all 34 yards on four carries for an early 6-0 lead.
Goss added to his total (six rushes, 96 yards, two touchdowns), scoring on a 58-yard run on Handley's first play of their next possession. Seniors Cardarious Lee (three rushes, 21 yards, one touchdown) and quarterback Cannon Kyles (4-of-4 passing, 67 yards, touchdown) helped lead the Tigers to touchdowns on all their five first-half possessions.
Senior Nemo Askew helped the defense get on the scoreboard for Handley, returning a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
Handley scored all of its points in the first half.
What to know
—White Plains' offense struggled against one of the best defenses in the region. Handley has allowed only 14.5 points a game.
—Senior quarterback Dylan Barksdale completed 2 of 8 passes for 4 yards. The Wildcats' running game averaged 2.2 yards a carry (72 yards on 32 carries), but Freshman Phileepae Holloway showed promise, running for 47 yards on 12 carries.
Who said
—Handley coach Larry Strain on the win: "It's all about getting ready to play in playoffs if you are fortunate enough to make it."
—Goss on the game: "At the end of the day we have to win our region games."
—White Plains head coach Blake Jennings on his team: "We just have to continue to get better every week, day by day, try to bring these kids along, try to get them where they need to be.”
Next up
—Next week, Handley will travel to Clay Central, while White Plains will visit Anniston.