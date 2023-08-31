Prep football: Ground game powers Southside to victory over Hokes Bluff

SOUTHSIDE — As the famous saying goes, the battles are won in the trenches.
In Southside's victory over Hokes Bluff on Thursday night, the Panthers' strong showing on the offensive line helped the Panthers leave victorious.
The Panthers downed Hokes Bluff in a 37-12 win on Thursday night, giving Southside its fourth straight Thursday night victory over the Eagles.
"Our offensive line did an incredible job just getting press on the line of scrimmage," Southside coach Miles Holcomb said. "Our defense, they were locked in all week. We had felt like we had a really good plan for what they were doing."
The ground game was led by star running back Mason Teague, who racked up three touchdowns in the win and totaled 179 yards in the first half alone. Running back Koal Garrett contributed in relief of Teague, with his night highlighted by a 27-yard rush in the second half.
"Mason is Mason, man," Holcomb said. "He's an incredible freakin' player. We're lucky to have him, and then our offensive line just did an awesome job. Another guy that we haven't talked about as much tonight, Koal Garrett comes in and was able to help spell Mason, give him a little bit early in the game to make sure he was rested and fresh for the second half."
Teague said that he's been pleased with what he's seen from the offense and that he was proud of Southside's offensive line for giving him opportunities to shine.
“Offensively, we've been pretty good this year,” Teague said. “Last week, we did really well, but had a bunch of penalties and stuff. Tonight we still had some penalties that set us back, but I thought we did a better job and were more disciplined.”
In addition to Teague shining, quarterback Gauge NeSmith broke Southside's all-time passing record in the win after his first pass of seven yards. Holcomb said that the number was about 4,414 yards.
NeSmith came off the field because of an injury with 6:44 left in the third quarter and did not see the field during the remainder of the game.
"It was good for him. I just wish he could have finished it the way that he wanted to," Holcomb said. "My heart breaks for him because he wasn't able to."
Hokes Bluff coach Michael Robertson, who is entering his 28th season as head coach, said that he still feels confident with the team's outlook as the Eagles head into Class 3A, Area 6 play next week.
“Give them credit. They outplayed us, they outcoached us,” Robertson said. “We’ve got some new guys, and I guess it showed up, but they’re a real good team.
With Southside set to dive into arguably the toughest region in Class 5A next Friday with a matchup against Lincoln, Teague said that getting a win under their belt will help him and his teammates find momentum.
“I love the competition,” Teague said on the gauntlet of a Class 5A, Region 6 slate. “I feel like it gets harder each week and we’ve just got to prepare each week and focus on not stalling out and just always trying to get better each day of practice.”
What to know
—Southside receiver Jordan Bryan logged three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Cayden McMichael hauled in a seven-yard reception.
—On Southside's first offensive play of the second half, NeSmith ran it in for an 85-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper. He also logged 23 yards in the first half of the matchup.
—Hokes Bluff’s pair of touchdowns were both rushing touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Whitaker.
—Hokes Bluff junior Anderson Morgan logged two interceptions in the contest.
—Southside is 7-3 in the last 10 matchups with Hokes Bluff, now trailing the all-time series 33-38-3.
Who said
—Holcomb on the team's veteran group: "This group has been in it for three years, they've been in this system for three years. They understand the expectations. They understand the verbiage, we're able to throw a lot at them. We've had a couple of pieces that kind of came to us and we were fortunate that they got here."
—Teague on the team’s depth: “Everybody can play. We can count on any guy whenever we need to at the moment. Everybody's going to do their job.”
—Robertson on the two interceptions and the defense: “Defensively, they didn’t hurt us throwing, they hurt us running the ball. We’ve just got to do a better job of playing technique. Their offensive line is really good.”
—Holcomb on the challenging Class 5A, Region 6 schedule: "Week in and week out, every Friday night, if you don't come to play and you don't play your best you will probably lose that game. It's tough. It's tough region, but really, that's what you want. That's what makes high school football fun. We've got our hands full, there's no question about it, and looking forward to getting back to work and trying to get ready for Lincoln."
Next up
—Southside (1-1, 0-0) will travel to Lincoln on Friday to open up Class 5A, Region 6 play while Hokes Bluff (0-1, 0-0) will host Glencoe to open Class 3A, Region 6 play.