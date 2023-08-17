Prep football: Glencoe continues growing under second-year head coach

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
GLENCOE — Scott Martin has proven himself as a winner as a head football coach. He has amassed an impressive 83-42 overall record as a coach in Alabama, and now he is trying to restore the program at Glencoe.
He is entering his second season after posting a 2-8 mark last year. He had taken over a team that had won only seven games in the previous five seasons.
“Last year was year one,” Martin said. “You’re always wanting for those seniors that are outgoing to do the best that you can, but ultimately they set a foundation for you. I thought that those guys did a good job last year setting the foundation for us, giving us some direction in our program.
“Now, we’re starting year two, and we’ve got about 80 guys out here counting our junior high guys. Everybody’s getting on the same page, and I just feel like we’re more team oriented than we were last year.”
Martin was hired relatively late in 2022 at Glencoe. He came in with only three months to prepare for the new season. The late hire definitely did not help Martin’s coaching efforts at a place that has not had a winning season since a 9-2 year in 2015.
“When you come in late like that you’re trying to put everything together,” Martin said. “You’re taking your finger out of one hole putting it in the other to close the dam up, so it’s constantly a revolving door. I think this year, our program is on more solid ground set forth by those seniors from last year.”
The Yellow Jackets were winless in Class 3A, Region 6. In 2023, Glencoe will start the year with a jamboree game at home Aug. 25 against Pisgah before heading to Weaver the following week to open the regular season.
“Now the seniors this year are going to have to step up and continue,” Martin said. “You go out and your plan is to play the very best you can every game, and that’s all I ask these guys to do. I want them to play as hard as they can every game with great effort and be a physical football team. At the end of the night, we’ll see how that shakes out after 48 minutes.”
Martin stated that during the spring Glencoe absorbed the junior high team with their varsity. He said he was “indoctrinating” not only the upcoming ninth-graders but the seventh- and eighth-graders as well.
Martin said because of this he had three groups of kids that did not quite know what they were doing, three groups that partially knew what was going on, and a group of older kids that were coming out for the 2023 season that had not played before.
“We had more guys that we had to teach than guys that knew what was going on,” Martin said. “I think coming out of the summer we feel like we’ve got 80 guys all on the same page, seventh grade all the way up through seniors. That’s pretty exciting just to see the continuity between the six grades.”
One of the players who has greatly stood out to Martin this offseason is senior offensive lineman Jordan Haney. Martin said Haney, who is a senior, has become a leader.
“We’ve just been pushing each other in the weight room,” Haney said. “Trying to get stronger and faster. Kind of getting that mentality of getting uncomfortable because football’s a physical game, and we’re just trying to get that set into our heads that we’ve got to be tough.”
Haney takes pride in being a senior leader for the team this season and cannot wait for the Friday night lights to finally arrive.
“I know I’ve got to lead by example and also have a voice,” Haney said. “I’m just trying to set a good example for all the younger guys and be someone that they can trust. I’m pretty excited. I don’t know exactly how many games we’ll win, but I know if everyone does the right thing and we play as hard as we can we’ll add it up at the end and we should win some games for sure.”
Aaron Mann is another key piece for the Yellow Jackets this season. The junior running back will have his fair share of touches in Martin’s run-heavy offense. Martin said Mann will be a starter after not starting as a sophomore.
One thing Martin emphasized is how difficult it is to point out individuals in his Wing-T style of football, but he has been pleased with the offensive line as a whole.
“It’s hard to point out one guy because the way our offense works, it takes all those offensive linemen to be successful,” Martin said. “Those seven guys, tight end to tight end, are important. We’ve got a few skill guys that we’re spreading out a little bit more that are going to help us.
“Defensively, I just see us being a lot faster of a defense than we were last year. I see us being able to run to the ball a lot better and being able to defend the pass and the run better than we did last year. It’s pretty exciting.”