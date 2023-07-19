 Skip to main content
Prep football: Full list of schedules for local teams

Friday night sights Anniston BW 012.JPG

Anniston is one of many local teams who will host a Week 1 matchup.

 Photo by Bill Wilson

Seven-on-7 tournaments are in full swing, the area's new coaches are getting familiar with their teams and high school football is right around the corner.

The first regular season game in the area will take place when Ohatchee hosts Saks on Thursday, Aug. 24. Many other area teams will play their first games the following Friday.

Playoffs will begin on Friday, Nov. 10 with the season culminating in Tuscaloosa at Bryant Denny Stadium from from December 6 to December 8.

Below is a full list of regular season schedules from around the area. Please email tashworth@annistonstar.com if there are any changes.

ALEXANDRIA

Fri, Aug. 25: at Cherokee County

Fri, Sept. 1: at Jacksonville

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Moody

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Lincoln

Fri, Sept. 22: at Springville

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Central Clay

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. St. Clair County

Fri, Oct. 13: at Leeds

Fri, Oct. 20: at Southside

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Talladega

ANNISTON 

Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Wellborn

Fri, Sept. 1: at Andalusia

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Munford

Fri, Sept. 15: at Jacksonville

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. White Plains

Thu, Sept. 28: at Piedmont

Fri, Oct. 6: at Handley

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Talladega

Fri, Oct. 27: at Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY

Fri, Aug. 25: at Central Clay (Jamboree)

Fri, Sept. 1: at Northside

Fri, Sept. 8: at Talladega

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Munford

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Reeltown

Fri, Oct. 6: at Jacksonville

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. White Plains

Fri, Oct. 20: at Handley

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Anniston

Fri, Nov. 3: at Wellborn

DONOHO

Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Weaver

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Pleasant Valley

Fri, Sept. 8: at Ragland

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Wadley

Fri, Sept. 22: at Victory Christian

Thurs, Oct. 5: vs. Winterboro

Fri, Oct. 13: at Talladega County Central

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Spring Garden

Fri, Nov. 3: at Cedar Bluff

GLENCOE

Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Pisgah (Jamboree)

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Weaver

Fri, Sept. 8: at Hokes Bluff

Fri, Sept. 15: at Westbrook Christian

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Plainview

Fri, Sept. 29: at Holly Pond

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Sylvania

Fri, Oct. 13: at Piedmont

Fri, Oct. 20: at Ohatchee

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Geraldine

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. West End

HANDLEY

Fri, Aug. 25: at Valley

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. St. James

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Jacksonville

Fri, Sept. 15: at White Plains

Fri, Sept. 22: at Central Clay

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Lanett

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Anniston

Fri, Oct. 13: at Talladega

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Cleburne County

Fri, Oct. 27: at Munford

HOKES BLUFF

Thu, Aug. 31: at Southside

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Glencoe

Fri, Sept. 15: at Geraldine

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Westbrook Christian

Fri, Sept. 29: at White Plains

Fri, Oct. 6: at Plainview

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Ohatchee

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Sylvania

Fri, Oct. 27: at Piedmont

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Sardis

JACKSONVILLE 

Fri, Aug. 25: at Boaz

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Alexandria

Fri, Sept. 8: at Handley

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Anniston

Fri, Sept. 22: at Talladega

Fri, Sept. 29: at Ohatchee

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Cleburne County

Fri, Oct. 13: at Munford

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. White Plains

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Oxford

JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN*

Fri, Aug. 11: at Trinity

Fri, Aug. 18: at Meadowview

Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Tuscaloosa

Fri, Sept. 1: at Tabernacle

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Victory Christian

Fri, Sept. 22: at Russell (Miss.)

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Success Academy

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Cornerstone Christian

Fri, Oct. 20: at New Life

*Jacksonville Christian students will play eight-man football in the Christian Football Association for Faith Temple of Jacksonville Church.

OHATCHEE 

Fri, Aug. 18: Jamboree

Thu, Aug. 24: vs. Saks

Fri, Sept. 1: at Wellborn

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Westbrook Christian

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Sylvania

Fri, Sept. 22: at Piedmont

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Jacksonville

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Geraldine

Fri, Oct. 13: at Hokes Bluff

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Glencoe

Fri, Oct. 27: at Plainview

OXFORD 

Fri, Aug. 25: at McAdory

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Huntsville

Fri, Sept. 8: at Shades Valley

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Huffman

Fri, Sept. 22: at Pinson Valley

Fri, Sept. 29: at Hartselle

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Pell City

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Clay Chalkville

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Center Point

Fri, Nov. 3: at Jacksonville

PIEDMONT

Fri, Aug. 25: at Fyffe (Jamboree)

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Centre

Fri, Sept. 8: at Sylvania

Fri, Sept. 15: at Plainview

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Ohatchee

Thur, Sept. 28: vs. Anniston

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Westbrook Christian

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Glencoe

Fri, Oct. 20: at Geraldine

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Hokes Bluff

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Sylacauga

PLEASANT VALLEY

Fri, Sept. 1: at Donoho

Fri, Sept. 8: vs. West End

Fri, Sept. 15: at Holly Pond

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Cleveland

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Ragland

Fri, Oct. 6: at Locust Fork

Fri, Oct. 13: at Spring Garden

Fri, Oct. 20: at Southeastern

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Gaston

Thu, Nov. 2: vs. Weaver

RANBURNE 

Fri, Aug. 25: vs. White Plains

Fri, Sept. 1: at Wadley

Fri, Sept 8: vs. Fayetteville

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. B.B. Comer

Fri, Sept. 22: at Woodland

Fri, Oct. 6: at Vincent

Fri, Oct. 13: at Isabella

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Thornsby

Fri, Oct. 27: at Central Coosa

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Woodland

Fri, Sept. 8: at Childersburg

Fri, Sept. 15: at Ragland

Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Weaver

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Wadley

Fri, Oct. 6: at Saks

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Wellborn

Fri, Oct. 20: at Beulah

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Dadeville

Fri, Nov. 3: at Ranburne

SAKS 

Thu, Aug. 24: at Ohatchee

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Sylvania

Fri, Sept. 8: at Beulah

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Dadeville

Fri, Sept. 22: at Childersburg

Fri, Sept. 29: at B.B. Comer

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Randolph County

Fri, Oct. 13: at Weaver

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Wellborn

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Talladega

SOUTHSIDE

Fri, Aug. 25: at Guntersville

Thur, Aug. 31: vs. Hokes Bluff

Fri, Sept. 8: at Lincoln

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Springville

Fri, Sept. 22: at St. Clair County

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Boaz

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Leeds

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Alexandria

Fri, Oct. 27: at Moody

Fri, Nov. 3: at Etowah

SPRING GARDEN

Fri, Aug. 25: at Sand Rock

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Coosa Christian

Fri, Sept. 8: at Wadley

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Victory Christian

Fri, Sept. 22: at Winterboro

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Cedar Bluff

Fri, Oct. 6: at Talladega County Central

Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Pleasant Valley

Fri, Oct. 20: at Donoho

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Ragland

WEAVER

Fri, Aug. 25: at Donoho

Fri, Sept. 1: at Glencoe

Fri, Sept. 8: at Dadeville

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Childersburg

Fri, Sept. 22: at Randolph County

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Asbury

Fri, Oct. 13: vs.. Saks

Fri, Oct. 20: at Wellborn

Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Beulah

Thu, Nov. 2: at Pleasant Valley

WELLBORN

Fri, Aug. 25: at Anniston

Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Ohatchee

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Beulah

Fri, Sept. 22: at Dadeville

Fri, Sept. 29: at Talladega

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Childersburg

Fri, Oct. 13: at Randolph County

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Weaver

Fri, Oct. 27: at Saks

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Cleburne County

WHITE PLAINS

Fri, Aug. 25: at Ranburne

Fri, Sept. 1: at Oak Grove

Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Handley

Fri, Sept. 22: at Anniston

Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Hokes Bluff

Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Talladega

Fri, Oct. 13: at Cleburne Country

Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Munford

Fri, Oct. 27: at Jacksonville

Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Westbrook Christian

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.