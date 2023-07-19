Prep football: Full list of schedules for local teams

Seven-on-7 tournaments are in full swing, the area's new coaches are getting familiar with their teams and high school football is right around the corner.
The first regular season game in the area will take place when Ohatchee hosts Saks on Thursday, Aug. 24. Many other area teams will play their first games the following Friday.
Playoffs will begin on Friday, Nov. 10 with the season culminating in Tuscaloosa at Bryant Denny Stadium from from December 6 to December 8.
Below is a full list of regular season schedules from around the area. Please email tashworth@annistonstar.com if there are any changes.
ALEXANDRIA
Fri, Aug. 25: at Cherokee County
Fri, Sept. 1: at Jacksonville
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Moody
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Lincoln
Fri, Sept. 22: at Springville
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Central Clay
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. St. Clair County
Fri, Oct. 13: at Leeds
Fri, Oct. 20: at Southside
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Talladega
ANNISTON
Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Wellborn
Fri, Sept. 1: at Andalusia
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Munford
Fri, Sept. 15: at Jacksonville
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. White Plains
Thu, Sept. 28: at Piedmont
Fri, Oct. 6: at Handley
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Talladega
Fri, Oct. 27: at Cleburne County
CLEBURNE COUNTY
Fri, Aug. 25: at Central Clay (Jamboree)
Fri, Sept. 1: at Northside
Fri, Sept. 8: at Talladega
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Munford
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Reeltown
Fri, Oct. 6: at Jacksonville
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. White Plains
Fri, Oct. 20: at Handley
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Anniston
Fri, Nov. 3: at Wellborn
DONOHO
Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Weaver
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Pleasant Valley
Fri, Sept. 8: at Ragland
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Wadley
Fri, Sept. 22: at Victory Christian
Thurs, Oct. 5: vs. Winterboro
Fri, Oct. 13: at Talladega County Central
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Spring Garden
Fri, Nov. 3: at Cedar Bluff
GLENCOE
Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Pisgah (Jamboree)
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Weaver
Fri, Sept. 8: at Hokes Bluff
Fri, Sept. 15: at Westbrook Christian
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Plainview
Fri, Sept. 29: at Holly Pond
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Sylvania
Fri, Oct. 13: at Piedmont
Fri, Oct. 20: at Ohatchee
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Geraldine
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. West End
HANDLEY
Fri, Aug. 25: at Valley
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. St. James
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Jacksonville
Fri, Sept. 15: at White Plains
Fri, Sept. 22: at Central Clay
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Lanett
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Anniston
Fri, Oct. 13: at Talladega
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Cleburne County
Fri, Oct. 27: at Munford
HOKES BLUFF
Thu, Aug. 31: at Southside
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Glencoe
Fri, Sept. 15: at Geraldine
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Westbrook Christian
Fri, Sept. 29: at White Plains
Fri, Oct. 6: at Plainview
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Ohatchee
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Sylvania
Fri, Oct. 27: at Piedmont
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Sardis
JACKSONVILLE
Fri, Aug. 25: at Boaz
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Alexandria
Fri, Sept. 8: at Handley
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Anniston
Fri, Sept. 22: at Talladega
Fri, Sept. 29: at Ohatchee
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Cleburne County
Fri, Oct. 13: at Munford
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. White Plains
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Oxford
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN*
Fri, Aug. 11: at Trinity
Fri, Aug. 18: at Meadowview
Fri, Aug. 25: vs. Tuscaloosa
Fri, Sept. 1: at Tabernacle
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Victory Christian
Fri, Sept. 22: at Russell (Miss.)
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Success Academy
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Cornerstone Christian
Fri, Oct. 20: at New Life
*Jacksonville Christian students will play eight-man football in the Christian Football Association for Faith Temple of Jacksonville Church.
OHATCHEE
Fri, Aug. 18: Jamboree
Thu, Aug. 24: vs. Saks
Fri, Sept. 1: at Wellborn
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. Westbrook Christian
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Sylvania
Fri, Sept. 22: at Piedmont
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Jacksonville
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Geraldine
Fri, Oct. 13: at Hokes Bluff
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Glencoe
Fri, Oct. 27: at Plainview
OXFORD
Fri, Aug. 25: at McAdory
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Huntsville
Fri, Sept. 8: at Shades Valley
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Huffman
Fri, Sept. 22: at Pinson Valley
Fri, Sept. 29: at Hartselle
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Pell City
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Clay Chalkville
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Center Point
Fri, Nov. 3: at Jacksonville
PIEDMONT
Fri, Aug. 25: at Fyffe (Jamboree)
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Centre
Fri, Sept. 8: at Sylvania
Fri, Sept. 15: at Plainview
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Ohatchee
Thur, Sept. 28: vs. Anniston
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Westbrook Christian
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Glencoe
Fri, Oct. 20: at Geraldine
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Hokes Bluff
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Sylacauga
PLEASANT VALLEY
Fri, Sept. 1: at Donoho
Fri, Sept. 8: vs. West End
Fri, Sept. 15: at Holly Pond
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Cleveland
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Ragland
Fri, Oct. 6: at Locust Fork
Fri, Oct. 13: at Spring Garden
Fri, Oct. 20: at Southeastern
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Gaston
Thu, Nov. 2: vs. Weaver
RANBURNE
Fri, Aug. 25: vs. White Plains
Fri, Sept. 1: at Wadley
Fri, Sept 8: vs. Fayetteville
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. B.B. Comer
Fri, Sept. 22: at Woodland
Fri, Oct. 6: at Vincent
Fri, Oct. 13: at Isabella
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Thornsby
Fri, Oct. 27: at Central Coosa
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Woodland
Fri, Sept. 8: at Childersburg
Fri, Sept. 15: at Ragland
Fri, Sept. 22: vs. Weaver
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Wadley
Fri, Oct. 6: at Saks
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Wellborn
Fri, Oct. 20: at Beulah
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Dadeville
Fri, Nov. 3: at Ranburne
SAKS
Thu, Aug. 24: at Ohatchee
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Sylvania
Fri, Sept. 8: at Beulah
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Dadeville
Fri, Sept. 22: at Childersburg
Fri, Sept. 29: at B.B. Comer
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Randolph County
Fri, Oct. 13: at Weaver
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Wellborn
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Talladega
SOUTHSIDE
Fri, Aug. 25: at Guntersville
Thur, Aug. 31: vs. Hokes Bluff
Fri, Sept. 8: at Lincoln
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Springville
Fri, Sept. 22: at St. Clair County
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Boaz
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Leeds
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Alexandria
Fri, Oct. 27: at Moody
Fri, Nov. 3: at Etowah
SPRING GARDEN
Fri, Aug. 25: at Sand Rock
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Coosa Christian
Fri, Sept. 8: at Wadley
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Victory Christian
Fri, Sept. 22: at Winterboro
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Cedar Bluff
Fri, Oct. 6: at Talladega County Central
Fri, Oct. 13: vs. Pleasant Valley
Fri, Oct. 20: at Donoho
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Ragland
WEAVER
Fri, Aug. 25: at Donoho
Fri, Sept. 1: at Glencoe
Fri, Sept. 8: at Dadeville
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Childersburg
Fri, Sept. 22: at Randolph County
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Asbury
Fri, Oct. 13: vs.. Saks
Fri, Oct. 20: at Wellborn
Fri, Oct. 27: vs. Beulah
Thu, Nov. 2: at Pleasant Valley
WELLBORN
Fri, Aug. 25: at Anniston
Fri, Sept. 1: vs. Ohatchee
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Beulah
Fri, Sept. 22: at Dadeville
Fri, Sept. 29: at Talladega
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Childersburg
Fri, Oct. 13: at Randolph County
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Weaver
Fri, Oct. 27: at Saks
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Cleburne County
WHITE PLAINS
Fri, Aug. 25: at Ranburne
Fri, Sept. 1: at Oak Grove
Fri, Sept. 15: vs. Handley
Fri, Sept. 22: at Anniston
Fri, Sept. 29: vs. Hokes Bluff
Fri, Oct. 6: vs. Talladega
Fri, Oct. 13: at Cleburne Country
Fri, Oct. 20: vs. Munford
Fri, Oct. 27: at Jacksonville
Fri, Nov. 3: vs. Westbrook Christian