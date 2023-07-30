Prep football: First-year coach keeps Weaver moving forward

MUNFORD — First-year Weaver varsity volleyball head coach Eboney Lewis saw a number of positives for the Bearcats when they completed the Munford play date Thursday. In addition to Weaver, Munford also entertained teams representing Oxford, Cleburne County, Childersburg and Vincent.
Weaver competed with a 13-player roster composed of seniors Sydney Bitzer, Alana Cooper, McKenley Davis, McKennah Homesley, JoJo Masaniai and Jadyn Smith and juniors Chloe Collison, Maddie Deck, Gracie Duncan, Stevie McGinnis, Ansley Montgomery, Jadey Hatten-Rivera and Allie Watson.
“We’re trying to get them on the court to see who needs to be out there when we actually start playing our area matches,” Lewis said.
Lewis said Munford was Weaver’s second play date of the summer. The Bearcats also played at Champions Sports Academy on July 13.
“They are playing much better. They have progressed. They have developed,” Lewis said as the Bearcats prepared to exit the Munford gym Thursday. “They looked like a new team today compared to when they played at Champions.”
While Weaver has a team dominated by seniors and juniors the Bearcats aren’t blessed with much height. Their roster lists only four players as tall as 5-foot-6. Hatten-Rivera, Weaver’s setter, is the tallest at 5-8.
Lewis said she felt Hatten-Rivera, left-side hitter Deck and libero Masaniai all had particularly good days at Munford. She added a number of others that also showed improvement.
“They’re working together on the court, communicating and they have developed their skills so they’re hitting the ball and making those attacks and reading the court better,” she said.
Thursday’s trip to Munford was the final play date on Weaver’s volleyball calendar. Lewis said she didn’t plan to try to scrimmage with another school before regular-season games begin August 24. Instead, the Bearcats will work on fundamental skills, communicating and attacking on offense.
“I just feel like my team is progressing. They look better than we did last year at this point in time. I think we’re moving Weaver volleyball forward,” Lewis said.