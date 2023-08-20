Prep football: Faith Temple Christian earns second straight win in 8-man football

Faith Temple Christian of Jacksonville earned its second consecutive lopsided victory in eight-man football Friday night in Selma.
The team, composed entirely of students attending Jacksonville Christian Academy and coached by JCA principal Tommy Miller, defeated Meadowview Christian 53-26 as it improved to 2-0. The Thunder led 20-6 after one quarter and 51-18 at halftime.
The Thunder plays at home for the first time this season Friday against Tuscaloosa Christian. Last year's game between the two schools in Cottondale was tightly contested as the Thunder won with a late touchdown.
Against Meadowview, Faith Temple Christian moved 66 yards and overcame two 5-yard penalties to score on the opening possession. Caleb Stallings got the touchdown on a 26-yard run with 9:24 left in the first quarter. A missed extra point attempt left the score 6-0.
Meadowview's initial possession ended when Deon Dupree recovered a fumble for the Thunder at the Meadowview 17-yard line. Travis Barnhill scored on a 12-yard run with 6:40 still to go in the first quarter. The Thunder got a 2-point conversion on a pass from quarterback Noah Lee to Jesse Gannaway for a 14-0 advantage.
The Thunder's defense forced a turnover on downs which set the stage for an 8-yard scoring pass from Lee to Bryson Dowdey with about a minute left in the first period. Meadowview scored on a 73-yard pass with 45 seconds to go in the first and the Thunder led 20-6 when the quarter ended.
Lee completed his second touchdown pass of the game with 9:46 remaining before halftime. This one went to Barnhill and covered 40-yards. Another 2-point conversion pass from Lee to Gannaway upped the Thunder's advantage. to 28-8.
Faith Temple quickly pushed its advantage to 42-6 with a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Dowdey scored at 9:14 of the second period on a 45-yard return. Meadowview's next possession ended when Gannaway returned a pick for a 35-yard score. Barnhill kicked both extra points.
The Thunder's next points came on a safety. On the first play after Meadowview's free kick, Nick Brodeur scored for the Thunder on a 42-yard run. Barnhill's kick was good and increased the Thunder's lead to 51-6. Meadowview added two touchdowns, the first on a kickoff return, and the Thunder led 51-18 at halftime.
The second half was played with a running clock. The Thunder scored on the final play of the night when Brodeur sacked the Meadowview quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
Lee finished with 11 completions on 17 passing attempts for 180 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Barnhill caught four passes for 110 yards. Dowdey had three pass receptions for 31 yards, Gannaway three for 16 yards and Stallings one for 23 yards.
Stallings ran three times for 52 yards, Barnhill four times for 43 yards and Brodeur once for 42 yards.
On defense, Barnhill led the Thunder with seven stops, one for lost yards. Moses Averette made five tackles, two for negative yards. Stallings and Brodeur each recorded three tackles. Two of Brodeur's stops were for lost years. Leland Potts had two tackles. One was a quarterback sack.