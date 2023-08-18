Prep football: Deeper Ranburne looking for more wins

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
Ranburne finished 5-5 during the 2022 regular season and a late-season loss to Region 4 opponent Thorsby cost the Bulldogs a place in the Class 2A football playoffs. In 2023, Ranburne head coach Stephen Bailey wants to be certain missing the playoffs doesn’t become a habit.
Bailey must find replacements for three two-way starters. Gone are offensive and defensive linemen Carson Hall and Bo Young along with running back and safety Kaleb Benefield. Bailey may find the answers to those questions in depth rather than one player per position.
The Bulldogs held a full-scale scrimmage Aug. 11. Bailey said he got quality repetitions for every player he thought was ready to help at the varsity level. The sloppy field condition, a byproduct of the nearly daily rain in Ranburne since the start of fall practice, was the lone negative.
“We played everybody. … Offensively, we ran the ball really well. Defensively, I thought we communicated well. We lined up correctly probably 90 or 95 percent of the time which at this time of the year is pretty good, especially installing new stuff, so I was pleased with both of those aspects,” Bailey said.
Senior Kaide Garrett returns as the starter at quarterback. As a junior, Garrett rushed for 820 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries. He completed 47 of 85 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.
Sophomore Drew Davenport is the reserve at quarterback. Bailey said Davenport has shown significant improvement since the start of fall practice and had ”a really good scrimmage” on the 11th.
Senior Zach Buchanan, junior Curtis Daniel, junior Logan Crook and junior Brody Morgan, back out for football after not having played in recent years, are the candidates for running back. The four also play similar positions on defense.
“What I’d like to be able to do is take two of them and have them be heavy defensive players and two of them be heavy offensive players and build some depth there,” Bailey said. “We’ll see if that’s how it happens. … All of them have done some good things and all of them need some work.”
At wide receiver, senior Ty Bowling, senior Tate Bailey, junior Kalon Smith and sophomore Brody Horner are ahead after two weeks of preseason practice with senior Nathan Isbell and sophomore Crimson Champion behind them but still able to catch up.
At tight end are senior Rhett Williamson and sophomore Creed Young. Senior Truett Ward and junior Jacob Alewine play the ‘Z’ receiver. Bailey said both positions have blocking responsibilities on the edge but “still catch the ball some, too.”
Despite the losses of Young and Hall to graduation, Bailey praised the current offensive line.
“I thought through camp that our offensive line is farther along than we were last year,” he said. “I’ve been real pleased with those guys. We’re just really thin there numbers-wise.”
Senior Caleb Pollard is slated to start at center with sophomore Riley Craft behind him. Senior Trey Ertzberger returns as the starter at quick guard. Junior Aiden Hanson figures to be the quick tackle. Junior Zaden Benefield, who started at quick tackle in 2022, should start at strong guard this year. Bailey described Benefield’s preseason as “excellent.” Senior Isaac Calvert started at strong tackle last year and returns to fill that role in 2023.
Twin freshmen Eli Cole and Levi Cole will be the backups at tackle. At guard, sophomore Karson Hollis will be in reserve.
Bailey acknowledged that the names along the defensive front are “very similar” to those on the offensive line. Hanson and Pollard are the leaders at defensive end. Likely reserves are senior Nate Merrill and Daniel. Ertzberger and Benefield are projected to start at the tackles. Behind them are Hollis, Craft, sophomore Lane Lipham and Levi Cole.
The Bulldogs have four players vying for two inside linebacker spots. Senior Jaxon Bailey and Williamson are the likely starters with Young and Crook behind them. At outside linebacker, seniors Buchanan and Garrett are in the lead for starting roles with Alewine and Logan Nolen in reserve.
Ward and Bowling are scheduled to start as the cornerbacks. Smith, who played significant time at safety when Kaleb Benefield was injured last year, should be the starter at safety with sophomore Hunter Hulsey behind him. Davenport, Tate Bailey and Horner are currently the backups at the corners.
Freshman Brylee Cash will again boot extra points, field goals and kickoffs. Williamson returns to snap and Davenport to be the holder on place kicks.
Alewine, who punted for the second half of the 2022 season, will also punt this year. Bailey said Morgan and sophomore Randall Shearer would play extensively on special teams.