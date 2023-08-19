Prep football: Cleburne County seeks to be injury free and competitive

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
Defections followed by injuries eventually turned Cleburne County’s 2022 football season into a 2-8 train wreck. The defections seem to have slowed down to a trickle and despite last year’s adversity the Tigers are far from lifeless.
"I've been pleased with the way we've worked,” head coach Joby Burns said a few days ago. “We started a week early and I've really liked that. We've already scrimmaged once. It's been good, hard. Everybody's had great attitudes, worked hard, excited. That first week, before we started school, we did a couple of days where we did two-a-days, started every morning at 6 and everybody was there on time, ready to go. It's been good."
There have been some adjustments in this year’s schedule. Mount Zion (Ga.) is gone and the Tigers will open on the road at Northside of Tuscaloosa County, a solid team that defeated Cleburne County just 13-7 last year in Heflin. Talladega remains Cleburne County’s Class 4A, Region 4 opener. That game was a 63-23 win for the Tigers from Heflin last year but will be a road game this season.
Gone is high-scoring Moody and the 5A Boaz Pirates replace the 5A Blue Devils. Boaz had an open date Sept. 15 when Crossville dropped football and called looking for a game. Burns said he didn’t know much about Boaz but the two teams had comparable loss margins against Jacksonville last year.
"I do think we've got an opportunity in our first few games to win them. … If we could start out 3-0 going into Munford that would be awesome," Burns said.
Wins certainly aren’t guaranteed but Burns expects the Tigers will be competitive. The "if" factor is avoiding injuries but that’s a big ‘if’ in Heflin in recent years.
"The biggest thing is we've got to stay healthy. We can't have injuries like we did last year. We have got so many people playing both sides of the ball. ... We've got to stay healthy and those kids have got to be able to do it," Burns said.
Junior Hunter Gore, who finished the season at quarterback last year after Kyler McGrinn was injured, returns to run the offense. Freshman Cade Shubert is his backup. At fullback will be seniors Jake Dingler and Nate Adams. Each starts on defense as a linebacker and they are likely to share time on offense.
D’andrae O’Neal gives the Tigers an experienced running back. Carter Hughes, the backup, also had some carries last year. Freshman Silas Hunt is young but Burns said he will probably run the ball from both halfback and fullback. Senior Jake Littleton and junior Austen Mayfield are likely to split time at wingback as each will play extensively in the secondary on defense. At wide receiver will be a rotation of seniors Grey Freeman, James Cotton and Jacob Cavender.
The offensive line will form around center Will Johnson. The guards will come from Sy Altman, Brayden Beam and Zander Martin. Dylan Mize, Hunter Morgan and Ayden Richards are the leading three at the tackle positions on the offensive front. Kendall Miller, Cavin Bates and sophomore Cashton Robinson are tight ends.
Noah Morgan will kick extra points and field goals. Erick Paredes, a freshman who transferred to Cleburne County from Saks, has a big leg and may handle kickoffs.
The defensive line will include Ty Nolen, Mize and O’Neal as tackles. Miller will man one end on defense. Beam and Hunter Allen are also ends. Joining Dingler and Nate Adams at inside linebacker will be sophomore Luke Adams. James Cotton and Hunt will line up as outside linebackers.
In the defensive secondary, Gore, Hughes and Shubert will see action as cornerbacks. At safety will be Austen Mayfield and Littleton. The backups in the secondary are Freeman and Cavender.
Cleburne County will travel to play Clay Central in a jamboree Friday.