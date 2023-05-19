Prep football: Anniston scrimmage brings lots of excitement with new coach

ANNISTON — The Anniston Bulldogs hosted an intrasquad football game Friday afternoon to show the community what the new look team is going to bring this fall.
Anniston is looking forward to the new season with new head football coach Rico Jackson at the helm.
“It’s been a great spring,” said Jackson, who came to Anniston after a year as head coach at Tarrant. “Kids have been here every day. They’ve been receptive to what we’ve been coaching and we’re just really pushing them to be the best athlete they can be, on and off the field.”
Jackson was hired from Tarrant High School in February after Rico White took over for the Class 6A Mae Jemison Jaguars. Jackson has served as head coach at Fairfield (2012-14), Aliceville (2015-16), Escambia County (2017-18), Murphy (2019-21) and Tarrant (2022). He led Aliceville to the Class 2A state championship game in 2016, and his overall record through 11 years is 58-59.
“We’ve came together really fast,” Jackson said. “Just really proud of the boys for allowing me to come in and coach them. They’re really smart. Football knowledge is high. They’re flying around, and that’s what it’s about, us working hard to try to reach the goal of a state championship.
“Today was about having fun. I wanted to see them fly around. There’s some stuff I wanted to see on tape. Got a bunch of film that I can watch, but the biggest thing, nobody got hurt.”
Anniston was 10-0 in 2022 entering the playoffs. The Bulldogs fell to eventual Class 4A state champion Andalusia 35-28 in the quarterfinals.
“State championship: that’s why I’m here," Jackson said. "That’s what we’re shooting for. Right now, we’re in the infant stages. We got a lot of work to do to get to that point.”
The Bulldogs lost plenty of firepower due to graduation including quarterback Kamron Sandlin, offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry, and do-it-all athlete Jaylon Cunningham.
Even with the hits to the roster, plenty of weapons return for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. Auburn commit Jayden Lewis will be a senior. Lewis will play both defensive back and lead the offense at quarterback.
“It’s nothing new. There’s no pressure,” Lewis said. “I’ve been doing it all my life. My ninth-grade year, that’s when I first moved to DB. Other than that, I’ve been a quarterback all my life. It hasn't really changed.”
Running back Malachi Taylor and defensive lineman Quandriques Elson will be back for their senior season and defensive back Jaden Dobbins will be a junior. Bulldogs basketball star Jacorey Lane will be a receiver as he will be playing football his senior year. Lane has not played varsity football to this point.
“It’s totally not the same,” Lewis said, when asked about having a new head coach. “He’s showed us a lot. I like him, I like the dude. He keeps it 100 with you.”
During the scrimmage, the first-team offense played against the second-team defense until the defense got a stop or the offense scored. In the first drive by the offense, Taylor found the end zone on a rushing play from the 20-yard line.
The touchdown was set up by a huge gain as Lewis connected with Dobbins to get the offense into the redzone. After the initial drive, offensive and defensive linemen and the rest of the team circled up as the lineman groups did one-on-one drills.
The one-on-one drills brought plenty of energy to the team and spectators in the crowd. The band and cheer squad even made it out to Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium to build anticipation for the season.
After the one-on-one drills, it was time for the second-team offense to face the first-team defense. Dylan Goodson started at quarterback for the second team unit, but the defense looked tenacious as they collected two tackles-for-loss and a pass deflection.
The first team offense returned to action after another drive failed by the second team offense. Lewis rushed down to the 3-yard line from the 10, but tweaked his ankle in the process.
As the coaching staff checked on Lewis, Goodson hit Lane for a leaping touchdown catch. It took only one play on the ensuing offensive possession for Goodson and Lane to connect again for a touchdown.
“It ain’t nothing,” Lewis said of his ankle. “I’m not really used to it because I keep my body up and I don’t really get hurt. It’s just a little tweak. I could go back out there right now.”
The second passing touchdown came as Lane was double-covered. He jumped in the air to reach over the defender in the endzone.
Expectations are the same as they always are for the storied Anniston football program. Coming off last year’s quarterfinal exit, a loss in 2019 in the 4A semifinals, and two 6A state championships in 1989 and 1994, respectively, Lewis, Jackson and the Bulldogs have one goal in mind.
“Blue map or bust,” Lewis said.
Lewis has shown a leadership mentality to Jackson and the Anniston coaching staff. Jackson is excited to have Lewis lead the team to hopefully achieve their end-goal of a state title.
“Since I’ve gotten here, he’s been leading,” Jackson said. “He’s going to be one of the greatest leaders that comes through this school. I have no problem saying that, I know a lot of people that went through here, and I know a lot of people who played here. I know the history, he’s really been carrying us this spring, I’m really proud of him.
“And not just him, the seniors, they’ve really been coming together and working hard.”