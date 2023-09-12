Prep football: Anniston prepares for huge region battle at rival Jacksonville

ANNISTON — The Anniston Bulldogs have a huge region matchup ahead of them Friday. Anniston will travel to face the Jacksonville Golden Eagles in a rivalry game that has plenty of playoff implications in Class 4A.
Anniston is coming off a 47-14 win last week over Munford in the Region 4 opener for the two squads. Jacksonville is coming off a 32-24 loss at Handley in its region opener.
For Anniston, the win over Munford came at the right time for coach Rico Jackson’s team after a 39-0 loss to Andalusia on the road on Sep. 1.
“Number one, the kids played hard,” Jackson said. “Proud for the win. We’re still not clean like I want to be, so we’re working hard to clean some things up both offensively and defensively.
“I feel like the kids came in with a purpose of bouncing back and they played well and they played hard. Proud for that, now we’ve got our sights on Jacksonville.”
Jackson and the Bulldogs know just how important the Jacksonville game is. They also understand the talent of the Golden Eagles, especially on offense. Jackson pointed out that Jim Ogle and Ky’Dric Fisher will be difficult to contain, but he thinks his team will welcome the challenge.
“Their quarterback is sensational,” Jackson said. “He has a live arm. They have a really good receiver, No. 7 (Fisher). He’s dynamic. They really try to target him. The quarterback and the receiver have a really good connection.”
Defensively, Jacksonville presents some matchup issues for the Bulldogs as well with the way they play. Jackson said they are a “scrap hound defense” and that they fly to the football, play in and play out.
“We feel like it’s going to be a good game,” Jackson said. “We’re going to fly around to the ball on defense on our end. We’re going to play hard once again. Hopefully, we get some of those things clean that I talked about earlier in time enough for Jacksonville. I expect a really good football game.”
Jackson mentioned that the difficulty of their region with the likes of Jacksonville, Handley, and Munford will help his team prepare for a playoff run. He also said that the difficulty of their non-region schedule will help the Bulldogs down the line.
"I feel like we played very well inspired versus Munford, but Munford has a very solid team," Jackson said. "There’s some good other teams in the region. Also, our non-conference schedule. I feel like we’ve got one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state with Wellborn, Andalusia and Piedmont.
“We’re going to be battle tested getting ready for the playoffs. We feel like we’ll have a chance to make the playoffs. Last week was the first step, now we’ve got to keep moving in that direction.”
Anniston and Jacksonville is primed to be one of the more highly anticipated games in Calhoun County of the 2023 football season.