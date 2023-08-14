Prep football: Anniston has plenty of goals, talent with new coach in charge

jhaEditor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
ANNISTON — New Anniston coach Rico Jackson has one clear goal for his Bulldogs in year one: he expects to compete for a Class 4A state championship. With returning stars and young talent, his goal does not seem that far out of reach.
“State championship,” Jackson said. “That’s our expectation. It takes a lot to get to that point, it takes hard work, it takes athleticism, it takes skill, it takes the ball bouncing your way. That’s our expectation here, and I feel like it’s an obtainable goal. But, we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 10-0 regular season in 2022 under coach Rico White, who is now at Mae Jemison. Anniston fell to eventual 4A state champ Andalusia in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Anniston will compete in a tough 4A, Region 4 with opponents such as Jacksonville, Handley, and Munford. The Bulldogs have a tough non-region schedule as well with the season opener in Week Zero against Wellborn. In Week One, Anniston will travel to Andalusia, and in Week Five Anniston will travel to Piedmont for a battle against the perennial 3A powerhouse.
“We treat every team like it’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Jackson said. “Right now, we’re focusing on Walter Wellborn. Coach (Jeff) Smith does a great job. They’re well coached. They’re physical. As for fall camp, we work on us this week and the next two weeks we’ll prep for Wellborn.”
Anniston did lose some elite level talent from the 2022 season because of graduation. Jaylon Cunningham, Kamron Sandlin and Ryquez McElderry are some notable departures. McElderry signed with Alabama, Sandlin with South Carolina, and Cunningham will join Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on.
Although the Bulldogs lost plenty of firepower, they also returned a number of key contributors. Star receiver and defensive back Jayden Lewis, an Auburn football commit, returns for his senior season.
Junior Jaden Dobbins, senior Love Kirby, senior Collin Wansart, senior Greg Fegans, and sophomore Jakorie Carr have all stood out to Jackson over the summer. He said they have all had “really good” summers, so he expects them to continue that heading into the fall.
“It’s been a work in progress because we’re real young,” Dobbins said. “We had a whole bunch of seniors that left last season, but we’ve really just been working hard to get back to the Anniston that we were last-year but hopefully go out there and win it.
“It’s been good, the hard work, the working out every day, running, getting in shape because it’s going to be a whole bunch of people that play both sides of the ball. We’re going to do what we do.”
Kirby, quarterback Gavin Doss and receiver and defensive back Jabez Downie have all received offers to play college football this summer. Kirby picked up an Alabama State offer, Doss received a Navy offer, and Downie got a Miles College offer.
“I really, really push recruiting,” Jackson said. “I’ve been at places where I’ve had 10 guys sign at a setting. We really push that hard. I feel like the kids work hard for us, the least we can do is work hard for them and push their content out and push their academics out and push their film out.
“Obviously, coaches, we can’t sign kids, but we can push them in front of recruiters. That’s something that we really pride ourselves in here at Anniston. We’re going to do that now and for the foreseeable future.”
Jackson is ready to lead the Bulldogs in his first year. He is ready for fall camp and for Friday nights to come to Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
“Fall camp, you’re kind of walking on eggshells,” Jackson said. “You want to protect yourself against injury, but I’m excited just for today.”