Prep football: Anniston gearing up for opening matchup with Wellborn

As exciting of a slate as opening week is set to provide, one of the state’s most historic matchups will kick off in Calhoun County.
Wellborn is set to travel to Anniston on Friday in this season’s edition of the crosstown rivalry.
After downing the Panthers in a convincing 52-18 victory last season, the Bulldogs lead the all-time series over Wellborn with a 19-16-1 record and lead 2-1 since the matchup was renewed in 2020.
Anniston coach Rico Jackson said that while a season-opening matchup against an in-county team is a great opportunity for any team, the history between the Bulldogs and the Panthers adds plenty of excitement for the high school football community.
"Both teams want to win, but it's just a great game to play," Jackson said.
Jackson said that the team's preseason practices have left him extremely encouraged, with all the players buying in and many players honing their skills.
Along with quarterback Gavin Doss, Jackson said that there are plenty of names on the offense that performed well in preseason practice and could have big games against Wellborn.
“I can name a bunch of them,” Jackson said. “I feel like they’re going to play well. They practice hard, and usually when you practice hard, it shows up on Friday night.”
One of the position groups that will be key for the Bulldogs this season will be at defensive back. Auburn commit Jayden Lewis is set to head into his last season alongside fellow senior Love Kirby and junior Jaden Dobbins, who both have FBS offers.
Jackson said that he's excited for the test that a strong Wellborn team can give the group of talented defensive backs out of the gate.
“Leadership, communication, physicality and everybody talking and making sure they know where they need to be at all times,” Jackson said. “I will say leadership is the biggest, and I'm excited about them. They're going to get tested this week, not necessarily passing wise, but they're going to get tested. Wellborn does throw the ball, but they're going to be tested. How do you fit in the run game? How do you stay disciplined when it could be a play action and you're in your zone?”
Wellborn coach Jeff Smith has said throughout the offseason that the Panthers' strength lies in the offensive and defensive lines.
Jackson said that the team has been preparing for the battles ahead against stout linemen, with the first-year coach aware of how physical Smith's Panthers will be on Friday.
“Physicality in practice,” Jackson said. “We bang a lot, we’re physical at practice. When we practice, we practice. We have to prepare our kids for the physicality that Wellborn’s going to bring and we're going to have to match and exceed their physicality in order for us to win the game.”
No matter the position group, Jackson said his Bulldogs can find success if they achieve three individual goals.
“No turnovers, play hard, do your job. If we do those three things, we’ll be fine,” Jackson said. “That’s what we're harping on, that's what we're looking on, and that's in all three phases of the game. That’s in offense, defense and special teams.”