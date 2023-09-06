Prep football: AHSAA recognizes eight local players

Eight players from local teams were recognized by the AHSAA after impressive performances in the second week of football action.
Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle was one of the eight players recognized as he helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 45-21 win over Alexandria. Ogle totaled passing 365 yards and five passing touchdowns in the win.
In addition to the Troy commit being recognized, Jacksonville receivers Ky'Dric Fisher and DaMonte Sinclair were named for their big receiving numbers. Fisher racked up 192 yards and two touchdowns, while Sinclair had five catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Mims was recognized for Oxford, completing 21 of his 29 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He also racked up 16 yards on the ground on three carries.
Pleasant Valley's Nic Acker and Hunter Sparks were also recognized in the Raiders' 40-0 blowout of Donoho. The duo helped the Raiders rack up five turnovers, which included a pair of interceptions. Sparks returned a punt for a 40-yard touchdown on special teams.
A pair of Southside players were also recognized after the Panthers' win over Hokes Bluff. Running back Mason Teague totaled 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win, while quarterback Gauge NeSmith became Southside's all-time passing leader. He also scored on an 85-yard run.